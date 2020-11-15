Fred and Sally (Lundberg) Holwegner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married in November of 1970 on “Friday the 13th.” Last week, they celebrated 50 years of marriage on “Friday the 13th,” which has turned out to be very lucky day for them.
The couple is enjoying retirement. Fred recently retired from Hansen Fruit after 48 years, and Sally retired from Standard Paint & Design Studio after 28 years.
Fred and Sally live in Yakima and have three children: Jennifer (Scott) Ditter, Don (Carla) Holwegner, and Kelly Holwegner. They are loved dearly and are celebrating this milestone with their family.