Holland - 45 Years Apr 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Anniversary to David and Lois Holland. They were married on March 29, 1975. With love, from all of your kids and grandkids. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit your announcement Wedding, engagement or anniversaryWe want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written. Submit