Bob and Eleanor (Ellyson) Hester met at the Yakima State Fair and were married Sept. 23, 1950. They have lived in Yakima throughout their marriage.
While Bob was in the U.S. Army, they lived In Fort Riley, Kansas until he was reassigned to Germany. Upon discharge, he worked for Shell Chemical, Hanford, with his brother at Orchard Master Sprayers and then at the Yakima Training Center, retiring as a supervisor with the motor pool. Eleanor returned from Kansas and worked with Payless Drug until they started their family, Bob Jr., Connie and Jim. Eleanor then worked at an egg processing plant and later for the West Valley School District as a food handler at Mountainview before retiring.
Both volunteered at the West Valley Fair and Livestock Show as well as the Central Washington Ag Museum. Both are members of the V.F.W. Post 379 and the American Legion. They still live on the ranch today.
They have enjoyed many trips and adventures through the years. They've traveled to many local and out-of-state camping areas, as well as places like Branson, Missouri, and Canada. After retirement they took their travel trailer to Alaska, visited the Fiji Islands, Hawaiian Islands and cruised the old Panama Canal.
Their family includes their three children: Bob Jr. (Glenda), Connie, Jim (Lydia). Five grandchildren: T.J., Cassie, Jenna, Amy and Miles. Five grandchildren: Jaxon, Kaleb and Justin along with numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration will be held with family over a salmon dinner.