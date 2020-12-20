Dave Heron and Caren Knights were married December 23, 1975, and are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
Dave retired as a maintenance man at Wesley Methodist Church and Caren retired after 42 years at Regional Hospital in Physical Therapy. Their son Shane lives in Concord, California, and daughter Heather lives in Pflugerville, Texas.
They have lots of hobbies including their dog, sewing and embroidering, and outdoor woodworking. Life has been great since retirement. A small family celebration will happen when family comes to visit.