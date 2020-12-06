Hein

Anna and Roger Hein

The children of Roger and Anna Hein are honored to announce their parents' 60th anniversary. They were married December 5, 1960. You’re an inspiration to us all.

Submit your announcement

Submit your announcement

Wedding, engagement or anniversary

We want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written.