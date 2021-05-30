Jack and Diann Graham were married June 4, 1961. The holy matrimony was held at the American Lutheran Church, Newport, Washington.
As a young man he volunteered at the Pend Oreille Sheriff's Office. He retired from the State Patrol. Diann was a legal secretary for many years (Wilson and Flowers, Staples and Felsted).
She retired as a human resources specialist from the Yakima School District.
The couple continue their life’s journey together enjoying RVing, landscaping their yard and growing their own fruits and vegetables.
They have been blessed with a son, Robert Graham (Paige) and three granddaughters, Dr. Katheryn Hudon (Travis), Lauren Graham and McKenzie Graham. Two great-granddaughters, Alice and Margot Hudon.
Sixty years went by like a “blink of an eye.”