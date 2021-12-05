Les and Jeanine Fosmire are celebrating 65 years of a fun and loving marriage.
Les Fosmire and Jeanine Denevan were married Dec. 1, 1956, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Long Beach, Calif.
The bride’s sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bob Hamelin, stood as maid of honor and groomsman. The groom’s brother, Bob Fosmire, was best man.
The Fosmires lived and raised four daughters in Selah and have spent much of their retirement years traveling to destinations around the United States and the world. Les retired from teaching at East Valley High School and Jeanine retired as a medical transcriptionist from Orthopedics Northwest. They currently reside in the community of Jubilee in Lacey.
Les and Jeanine enjoy spending time with daughters Shelley (Dave) Smeback, Cheryl (Michael) Sybouts, Denise (Don) Pettie and Patty (John) Scarola. They have 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and an eighth greatgrandchild is on the way.
Congratulations, Mom and Dad, on celebrating 65 years full of good times with family and friends!
