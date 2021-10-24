Evans

Betty and Al Evans

Al (Gene) and Betty were married Oct. 20, 1951, at the Presbyterian church in

Terrace Heights. After Al’s discharge from the Marine Corps in 1954, they lived in the Yakima and Selah areas.

Al retired from the electrical business in 1996. Betty worked in the title insurance business and retired in 1993. They have enjoyed fishing at Lake Roosevelt on their boat. Al works in his woodshop and has had a lifelong love of horses. Betty is a Santa collector. Their home at Christmastime is like walking into Santa’s Village. They have one daughter: Pamela (husband Howard), two grandchildren: Nicole (husband Enrique) and Paul (girlfriend Jocelyn), and two great-grandchildren: (Nevaeh and Mya). They all enjoyed a quiet family dinner at Al and Betty’s home to celebrate 70 years of marriage.

