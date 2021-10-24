Al (Gene) and Betty were married Oct. 20, 1951, at the Presbyterian church in
Terrace Heights. After Al’s discharge from the Marine Corps in 1954, they lived in the Yakima and Selah areas.
Al retired from the electrical business in 1996. Betty worked in the title insurance business and retired in 1993. They have enjoyed fishing at Lake Roosevelt on their boat. Al works in his woodshop and has had a lifelong love of horses. Betty is a Santa collector. Their home at Christmastime is like walking into Santa’s Village. They have one daughter: Pamela (husband Howard), two grandchildren: Nicole (husband Enrique) and Paul (girlfriend Jocelyn), and two great-grandchildren: (Nevaeh and Mya). They all enjoyed a quiet family dinner at Al and Betty’s home to celebrate 70 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.