Michael Esquivel and Janet Rhoads were married June 12, 1971, in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ in Moses Lake. They made their home in Zillah.
Mike worked for the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction in Olympia and Sunnyside until he retired in 1992.
Jan worked for Toppenish Schools as a teacher and principal for 31 years, then substituted for 20 years.
Mike was the founding board president for the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and after 45 years he still continues as an active board member.
They have been parents of 10 children, and now have 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
They celebrated with a family picnic in the Zillah Teapot Park.