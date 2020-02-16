Desmarais - 55 Years on Feb. 20th, 2020

Paul Michael Desmarais and Virginia Elizabeth Feezell were both born, raised, and graduated from schools here in Washington State. They had known each other for many years before the sparks of love ignited into flames one night at a dance in Sunnyside, Washington in 1963.
Mike was in the Navy at the time and would make frequent road-trips from San Diego, California to Washington State to see Virginia. In January of 1965, Mike was discharged from the Navy at the rank of Radioman 2nd Class. Shortly thereafter the two were married and started their lives together.
They successfully raised five children on a small farm just outside the town of Mabton, Washington. They are also blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren. The family and friends of Mike & Virginia Desmarais would like to honor the devotion to love, marriage, and family that they have shown us over the years.
They have proven that the resilience of their love can withstand the test of time. Thank you for being our pillars. Raise a glass and cheers. Here’s to many more! We love you.
Happy Anniversary!