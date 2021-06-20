Crist

Pat and Dave Crist

Pat and Dave Crist, June 24, 1961-2021. Happy 60th anniversary! Love you to the moon and back, Mom & Dad, G’ma & Gpa, Grams & Pop Pop.

Love, your family & friends.

