David and Bonnie first met when they were 16 years old. David was driving down the street and spotted Bonnie walking home from her baby-sitting job. He said he knew right then she was someone he wanted to get to know.
David and Bonnie Cosper were married in Longview on Feb. 27, 1971. They moved to Yakima in 1971, when David got his first teaching job at Lewis and Clark Junior High. He then transferred to East Valley High School, where he finished out his 40-year teaching career. Bonnie worked 30 years in banking and 22 years in insurance.
They are enjoying retirement and spending more time with their children and grandchildren: Jason Cosper, Jaime and Chad Whittum (Jaxon, Jayce, Lily), Josh and Kari Cosper (Noah, Rylee).
A special time with family and friends will be shared later this summer.