The children of Gary and Jolene Conner are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of their parents. Gary Conner and Jolene Elliott met at West Coast Bible College and were married in Clovis, California, on April 6, 1971.
They moved to Yakima in 1976, where they raised three children: Jeremy, Danielle (Denny), and Jon (Tracey). They also have three grandchildren. They started their business, Conner Drywall in 1978, which Gary still runs full-time and Jolene is the bookkeeper.
In 1993, the family moved to Zillah to be closer to the church they have pastored for almost 34 years, Christian Worship Center-Church of God. Gary and Jolene celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner at Yakima Steak Company and will take a trip to the coast with their family this summer.
Their children would like to thank them for always working so hard for our family, and most importantly, teaching us about Jesus Christ and salvation through faith in Him. We love you and couldn’t be more proud of you!