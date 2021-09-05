Rae-Lyn Gilles and Patrick Castro met in high school in 1967, and were married at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Mountlake Terrace. Pat’s career was in music -- high school choral and jazz directing, church choirs, adult choirs and tenor soloist. His favorite pastime was baseball and he enjoyed being the official scorer for the Everett AquaSox (minor league team of the Mariners) for 25 years.
Rae-Lyn’s career was in retail sales, personal lines insurance and her favorite, teaching young children. They retired to Yakima in 2018. They feel fortunate to be celebrating with their son, Jason (Jill); granddaughters Bailey and Madison Castro; and daughter, Julie Killam (Tyler); and grandsons, Jameson and Franklin Killam.