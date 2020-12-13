LV and LeEtta Birkinbine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering on November 26, 2020. The couple were married on November 25, 1960, at the Broadway Church in Boise, ID. They have two children: Lisa Harris and Lori (Steven) Henry; four grandchildren: Jayson Harris, Jessica (Chris) Sutton, Zac (Lisa) Collins and James Henry; and six great-grandchildren: Isabella, Gabriella, Olivia, Kayleigh, Deegan and Hunter.
Their children would like to congratulate them on this amazing milestone and wish them many more. We regret that due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to host the reception that was planned for this momentous occasion. Hopefully, we will be able to do something in the near future.