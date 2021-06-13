The children of Irv and Nancy (Holder) Benson of Yakima are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents.
Irv and Nancy were married June 12, 1971, at Westside Baptist Church in Yakima. Irv retired after 48 years of teaching high school math and 16 years serving as a reserve officer with the Yakima Police Department. Nancy retired after 17 years as an elementary teacher and reading coach with the Yakima School District.
The couple have four children: David and Paula Benson (Ronin, age 7), Julie and Marty Benson-Shuman, Karin and DJ Skone (Quinn, age 6 and Lillian, age 3), and Joy and Cheng Kong Benson. Irv and Nancy currently own and operate the Benson Botanical Gardens and Aquatic Center (aka their beautiful yard and pool in which their children and grandchildren love to frolic).
Mom and Dad, we love you both so very much!