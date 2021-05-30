Congratulations to Helen and Richard Beam, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29.
They have been Yakima residents for over 40 years, raising their daughter, Wendy and sons, John and Daniel. The siblings have brought 15 grandkids and two great-grandchildren to the family naturally and through adoption from Liberia.
Richard has retired three times, first from the Air Force as a master sergeant with the 92nd Security Police Squadron after serving in Vietnam. His second retirement was from Hanford Patrol, and his third after working with a private security firm providing protective services.
Helen retired after decades of working at local businesses.
The years were intermixed with working on automobiles, owning and operating Suntides Pizza, Deli & Ice-Cream, and renovating their home to make it a welcoming place for their large family to gather. Having never bought a dog, transient canines seem to be guided by God to find Helen and Richard for companionship. Starting in the early 1970s with Mollie, the '80s brought Tar Baby, Bear showed up in the '90s and Patty adopted them for the longest time before passing in 2018. Their current rescues are Kiani and Ginger.
A celebration will be held at Helen and Richard’s house on June 5 for family and friends to gather and reminisce on their half-century anniversary.