Joe and Jan Albrecht are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were married on May 26, 1961, in Sunnyside, at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church. Reverend VanLaar performed the ceremony before family and friends. The bride wore a satin and lace gown while the groom wore a white tux jacket and black pants. The flowers were white roses and carnations with touches of baby’s breath and blue ribbon.
Joe retired after 37 years at Bailey Nursery Inc., which had its beginning as Pacific Coast Nursery in Sunnyside. Jan drove a school bus, hung wallpaper, and spent her last 16 years of work also at Bailey Nursery Inc. before retiring. They both worked at the Christian Reformed Church as janitors for 20-plus years and doing lawn and yard maintenance for 28 years.
The couple have five children: Jeff and Sue Albrecht, Alex and Judy Arevalo, John and Tami Albrecht, Jody Albrecht, and Robert and Jinger Jacobson. Eleven grandchildren: Liz Albrecht, Brian and Ali Crist, Dan and McKenzie Albrecht, Phil Murr and Jayme Arevalo, Jacob Arevalo and Sarah Voight, Jacob and Jesslyn Hanke, Garret Albrecht; Jenna Albrecht, Tanner Albrecht; Paige Albrecht, and Joseph Jacobson. They also have four great-grandchildren; Philip Murr, Ariana Arevalo, Jaxon Hanke, and Benjamin Crist.