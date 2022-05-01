Paul Ackerman and Pegi Danielson Brown married on May 5, 1972, at St. Paul's Catholic Church Chapel in Yakima.
Paul is the son of the late Myrlin and Billie Ackerman; Pegi is the daughter of the late Wendell and Gladys Danielson John.
They are parents to Tami Garner, Marysville; Matt Ackerman, Yakima; Dee Gonsalez, Yakima; Will Ackerman, Bellevue, Neb., and six grandchildren.
A celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary will be hosted by their grandchildren on May 1, 2022, with other family and many friends.
Paul is retired from security at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and Pegi is retired from the medical field. Paul and Pegi have lived in Yakima over 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.