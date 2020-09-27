Celeberating 70 Years Together!!
Richard Ackley and Patricia Scheeler were wed September 17, 1950, at Saint Michael’s Church in Yakima, Washington.
Dick and Pat Ackley have lived in Yakima the entire time, raised their family on Naches Heights, and operated Ackley Fruit Company growing, packing, and storing apples. During the past 70 years together they have enjoyed jeeping and camping, playing tennis and still enjoy short vacations.
A family party was held to celebrate 70 wonderful years of marriage. Pat and Dick give heartfelt thanks to their friends who shared good wishes for many more years together!