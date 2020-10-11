Calvin Arie Groenenberg and Doy Louise Myhre Groenenberg were married on October 10, 1980, at Edmonds United Methodist Church in Edmonds, Washington, surrounded by friends and family.
Their children, Phil and Cailin Groenenberg, and Kara and Corey Lockbeam, and grandchildren Sierra, Benjamin, Titus and Arie Lockbeam, and Drew, James and Baby Girl Groenenberg would like to wish them a happy anniversary! We are so thankful for you and for your example of Christ-like love and faithfulness to each other over the last 40 years.
Romans 12:10 "Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.”