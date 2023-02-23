There’s no such thing as “morning” in space.
Whether you’re the head of a band of scrappy interstellar pirates, a smuggler trying to make the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs or piloting the Nostromo to a sketchy distress call, you and your fictional comrades all have one thing in common: Your days begin when the ship’s computer, and not the sun, tells you it’s time to wake up.
But if you’re in Starfleet, you can begin your working day as if it’s morning with an extra-human caffeinated beverage: the Raktajino (pronounced rack-tə-jeen-oh).
No fully realized immersive fantasy world is complete without a cuisine, but even some of our most beloved franchises neglect to tell us what our brave heroes drink to start the day. Not so “Star Trek,” where the various crews of the various ships of the show’s many incarnations frequently turn to the solace of machine-replicated beverages to make the uniformly star-filled “days” pass.
And while Capt. Picard might be famous for his favorite “Tea, Earl Grey, hot,” the fictional drink most familiar to “Star Trek” fans is probably the Raktajino, the Klingon coffee drink mentioned throughout the shows and books that comprise the “Star Trek” canon. It became a regular mention on that great soap opera in the sky, “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” where the titular space station’s thirsty crew members most often quaffed it at the counter of Quark’s Bar, and the station’s Capt. Benjamin Sisko had one to begin every sunless morning.
According to most sources of “Trek” lore, the coffee plant is not native to the Klingon biota, but it is a crop most enthusiastically adopted and grown locally on their homeland of Qo’noS (aka Kronos), where they call it qa’vin (a Klingonization of the word “caffeine”). The Raktajino is therefore a galactic fusion food, a symbol of the happy symbiosis of cultural exchange that can happen when interplanetary peace is achieved between two races of carbon-based humanoid life-forms who, luckily, can harmlessly consume each other’s forms of sustenance.
Armies of “Star Trek” fans have, of course, given much thought and consideration to approximating this drink in real life, and the general consensus is that it is something like Turkish coffee (it often is described as “spicy”) and something like Irish coffee, because it is both caffeinated and alcoholic, and crafted to appeal to the distinctly Klingon appetite for enthusiastic punishment. The basic recipe for the Raktajino is some undetermined combination of coffee, spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, maybe cardamom) and Klingon liquor, usually identified as ra’taj.
Frustratingly, what ra’taj itself is made of is never quite clear, and the word is sometimes applied to the coffee drink itself, with “Raktajino” used only when the beverage is served with milk, making “Raktajino” a Klingon-Italian portmanteau of ra’taj and cappuccino.
For the human drinker, the Raktajino is interpreted by fans as sweet, even aggressively sweetened. Klingon taste buds supposedly perceive the drink as sweet on its own, but to humans and their soft, fluffy tongues, it tastes notably bitter and requires quite a lot of sugar to make it palatable. (Note: This is how I felt about regular coffee as a child, and how many people feel about regular coffee as adults.)
Given the rather metal culinary profile of the Klingon gastronome (including things such as Rokeg blood pie, Krada leg, Firewine and, of course, Bloodwine), it is not surprising that the Raktajino is described as strong, often unpleasantly so, even as “drinking an oil slick … only without the tangy aftertaste.”
The coffee itself must be quite strong, like Turkish coffee, and the closest approximation for the Klingon liqueur available to the modern-day earthling is probably that most noxious of aperitifs, Malört, which in the past I have described as “an evil rotten grapefruit with a Band-Aid,” with a bracing, punitive quality that probably would appeal to the Klingon palate.
Now, a fictional drink is just that — fictional — and until we get access to Klingon liqueur in real life, it can be truly experienced only vicariously by actually watching the show. But because a Raktajino just looks more or less like an ordinary cup of Irish coffee on-screen (sometimes even served with whipped cream), the most obvious visual clue that a “Star Trek” crew member is consuming one is that they’re sipping it out of a distinctive mug.
These mugs — whether simply the standard drinkware on the station, or specific to the Raktajino — look like mini-carafes, with wide bases and small mouths, a delightfully fake future-y inverted design that perhaps nods to a profession that requires mugs to be spillproof in case of the occasional asteroid field or wormhole phenomenon. Some of the mugs on the show look artisanal, but for several episodes, the props department made use of a commercially available mug called the Highwave by a company called Hotjo.
You still can find such mugs on Amazon and eBay, if you wish to fully immerse yourself in the fantasy some cold Northwest winter morning when you wake up for work in a world so dark and cold, you might as well be in outer space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.