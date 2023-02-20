Yakima live theater fans have a lot to look forward to over the next three weeks. While seeing all the productions available may take some calendar juggling, the shows coming to stages around town promise to be well worth the effort. And it is at this time of year when evidence of the Warehouse Theatre Company’s contributions to the community is most obvious.
The WTC production of Lauren Gunderson’s “The Book of Will” has just four performances remaining. With 7:30 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, time is running out to take in this great story of the fight to share William Shakespeare’s works with the world. Ruth Veselka directs this funny and, at times, poignant story that’s not to be missed. As they say, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, it’ll become a part of you.”
While “The Book of Will” has been produced by a team of Warehouse veterans and newcomers giving their all to the project over the past two months, the reach of the company is not limited to their own space. The WTC influence is alive and well on three other stages in Yakima in the coming weeks as well.
Overlapping a bit with “The Book of Will” is the Yakima Valley College Drama Department production of “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” by Anne Washburn. At the helm for this play is Ray Pritchard, drama teacher at YVC and La Salle High School and Warehouse Theatre vice president.
Running Feb. 23 through March 4, “Mr. Burns” has been described as a “love letter to live theater” as its characters create a post-Apocalyptic mythos through telling stories around a campfire.
“The play is a glimpse into a world in which stories have been told and re-told over so many years that they become myth, legend and then maybe even religion,” says Pritchard. “It makes you question, if the world were to end, what stories would you remember?”
Pritchard has assistance from several WTC-connected creatives in this endeavor. The costume designer for “Burns” is Bonny Alkofer, assisted by Vicki Issak and Cat McMillen. The cast includes Warehouse president Aimee Hostetler and board member Noah Price, as well as Katie Guthrie, Matthew Kincannon and Kaitlyn Rodriguez, WTC performers all.
Pritchard’s directorial calendar is packed as he will hold auditions for the next Warehouse Theatre production, “The 39 Steps,” on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27-28, at 6:30 p.m. He’ll be shadowed in that work by Kincannon and Rodriguez.
The WTC’s reach extends to local high schools too. The spring musicals at Eisenhower and West Valley are under the direction of Warehouse company members as well.
Current board member (and former board president) Stephen Clark directs the Ike Players presentation of “The SpongeBob Musical.” This fanciful story is a celebration of friendship, cooperation, and the power of unity and inclusion. As Variety reviewer Marilyn Stasio remarked, “Children should feel free to take their parents” to this feel-good musical that encourages us to believe that the power of optimism really can save the world. “The SpongeBob Musical” runs March 2-11 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees March 4 and 11.
Eisenhower choral director Laurel Kaschmitter is a WTC alum, as are Bart Roderick (pianist), Gina Prescott (choreography) and Christi Meeks (costumes). Technical director Kristen Clinkenbeard once served on the WTC board, and current board member Teagan Headding is lead technician for the show.
The ripples from Warehouse also extend 5 miles farther west. West Valley’s “Seussical the Musical” hits the stage March 2 at 7 p.m. under the direction of Warehouse Theatre board secretary Brandon Lamb. Kerry Reid of the Chicago Tribune described “Seussical” as a “show that celebrates friendship and community as much as the power of the individual imagination and proves that those qualities are not mutually exclusive.” Additional performances are slated for March 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 7, with 2 p.m. matinees March 4 and 11.
Lamb says, “We have 65 students, grades 6-12, performing in the show. There are 43 crew members who have helped with set, props, and costumes and others will help run the show once it opens.” He adds that of those acting, 12 have previously been part of a show at the Warehouse Theatre.
“Practically the whole show is music,” says Lamb. “Not only is the singing important, but the choreography is vital.” Enter WTC board member and choreographer Carol Garza, who has spent hours upon hours prepping this show.
The West Valley program also has the benefit of a drama booster club formed by parents Dollie Dunstan, Marissa Durham, Abby Ferguson, and Kathy Snow. They help with fundraising, parent volunteers and general organization. Durham and her daughter have performed in numerous shows at WTC, and Ferguson and Snow have children who have participated in WTC performances. Snow is a board member.
The Warehouse Theatre Company aims to be a vital part of the Yakima community. This has been true since its 1947 founding. That means that this cycle of spring productions has been repeated again and again. Countless technicians, choreographers, costumers, set builders, actors, producers and directors have benefitted from the WTC mission to enrich, engage and encourage the community over the past 75 seasons of shows.
To recognize that feat of longevity, the WTC is holding a celebration of the past 75 years on March 18 at the Warehouse Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Avenue. Two performances are planned for this ticketed event, at 2 and 7 p.m.
This will be a celebratory occasion featuring scenes and songs from crowd favorite plays and musicals. Company members past and present will perform scenes from plays such as “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “The Foreigner” and “The Odd Couple.” Songs will include crowd favorites from “Chicago,” “The Music Man,” “Forever Plaid” and “Oklahoma” to name a few.
Each performance will feature an intermission with light refreshments and a chance to mix and mingle, to share memories of the WTC’s past, and discuss the plans for the next 75 years.
With just 139 seats available for each performance, seating will be at a premium. Tickets will be made available to season coupon holders and donors first during the week of Feb. 27-March 4. with access to the public opening one week later. Tickets will be $10 each and available both online and at the box office, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. that week.
Theater is alive and well in the Yakima Valley and at the Warehouse Theatre. For proof, you need look no further than the staged entertainment available in the next three weeks. It’s a testament to the performing arts and artists of the Valley.
