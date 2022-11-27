We’ve officially reached the season of the “BHC” – the Beloved Holiday Classic. The time of year when it’s possible to find a local holiday theatrical production or tune in to a 24-hour marathon of sentimental yuletide favorites that we know and love. They’re cozy as an ugly sweater and so familiar that we know every part by heart.
Chances are that no matter which BHC is your favorite – no matter if you’re watching a stage play, film, or television - its success at making you feel the glow of holiday cheer actually depends upon the work of one of the most unsung of unsung heroes: the props designer.
They are called upon to ensure that actors have the key objects needed to tell the story. Whether a personal prop that is carried or worn by an actor or a set prop placed strategically in the scene, the props designer is responsible for borrowing, buying or building it. The job demands dedication to the story, attention to detail and more than a little creativity.
Chelle Bos, Warehouse Theatre Company board member and props designer for the current production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” is a prime example of someone possessing all those traits. She is also generous with her hard-won knowledge as a designer. During the height of the pandemic when quarantine was the norm, Bos recorded a series of short videos posted to the WTC Facebook and YouTube channels titled “The Prop Room.” Each is a brief “how-to” video describing the materials and processes used to create some of her favorite props.
A recent Q&A session offered a further peek into that process:
How did you get started doing props for theater?
The first show I did props for was “South Pacific” for the Akin Center Theatre. Tony Akin gave me a prop list (he said, “I hate doing props!”) and turned me loose. One of the items on the list was “an orange, painted black.” I spent hours trying to find a realistic-looking artificial orange that could be painted. I finally found a bag of plastic oranges and painted one black. Success!
When I actually saw the show, I learned that Stewpot carried the orange onstage, in one door and out the other, for a total of about 10 seconds stage time. That’s when I learned that I should read the script!
What steps do you follow when approaching and preparing for a new play?
I like to learn about the production team, the director’s vision for the show, and the plan for the set to get some context for what will be required. Next, I read through the script, highlighting obvious prop requirements (“the chef walked into the salon carrying an enormous birthday cake.”). Then I go through the script a second time looking for “implied” props. From there, I make a spreadsheet with act, scene, page number, prop, and whether it will need to be purchased or made. That is a living document for sure; I have yet to get it right the first time.
You’ve done props for many community theater shows now. Do you have an all-time favorite prop?
I’m pretty proud of the Christmas turkey and Chinese restaurant duck from “A Christmas Story.” The enamelware from “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” was fun to do too. I’ve done enough shows now that I am reusing props. I have fun slipping in little “easter eggs.” The current production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” is using one of the oranges in the lunchroom scene. A juice box in that same scene was my consolation prize from being picked as a “substitute speller” in YVC’s “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
Is there a prop that you would label most challenging?” And what challenges did “Best Christmas Pageant” present?
The “Most Challenging” award (so far) would have to go to the duck. It was harder than the turkey because I didn’t have a form or mold. It was freehand sculpted with newspaper, masking tape and wire … and it had to have its head chopped off every night! Food props are always an adventure.
As for “Best Christmas Pageant,” the stolen snowman yard decoration the Herdmans bring on was a fun challenge. I “dressed” three beach balls in white felt. Also, I was going to buy canned hams to use in the show, but they are puny and wouldn’t read well to the back of the auditorium. So, I ended up mimicking Costco hams.
How did you do that?
The hams are balloons wrapped in shiny red Christmas paper and covered with black mesh -- just like Costco. After watching dress rehearsal, I realized the Herdmans' ham might float away, so I wrapped my dressmakers ham to replace the balloon ham.
Because I live in the Granger area and work full time at home, it’s not easy to just pop in to the craft store, so I usually try to use what I have on hand. So - fun fact - the black mesh on the ham is actually the fishnet stocking from the broken leg lamp used in “A Christmas Story.”
You’re also doing props for the upcoming production of “The Book of Will,” a play that takes place from 1619-1623 in England. What are your thoughts about that show?
Many of the props for “The Book of Will” are paper. It needs scrolls, quartos, folios, writing papers, etc. I’m thinking a lot about what to use to make it look right. The first folio is leather bound, so I have repurposed some leather for that project. Also, I’m thinking about how to make mugs, tankards and pitchers look “period appropriate.”
Is there anything else you’d like people to know?
Just that it’s my pleasure to prop up WTC shows! It’s shopping, problem solving, and B grade crafting at its finest.
So, this season whether you attend WTC’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at East Valley High School or tune in to some other heartwarming seasonal offering over the coming weeks, take a moment to appreciate the unsung heroes behind the scenes.
When you feel the weight of Marley’s rattling chains, the anticipation of Ralphie’s Old Man unpacking the FRAGILE leg lamp in “A Christmas Story,” or follow Zuzu’s pointing finger to the ringing little bell hanging from the Christmas tree branch in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” give a little thank you to the prop person who put those things there. You really wouldn’t have your own Beloved Holiday Classic without them.
