The Yakima Valley has built up a strong record of training competitive combat sports fighters, including some of the country’s best MMA fighters, boxers and wrestlers.
Recently the area’s starting to attract more professional events with more to come thanks to a strong response from fans. They nearly filled the Legends Casino and Hotel event center in Toppenish on Thursday night to watch six boxing fights, including a title bout for Selah native Andrew Murphy.
Roy Jones Jr. Boxing hosted the event broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass, a national streaming service. Murphy dominated Isiah Jones (9-7) to win the National Boxing Association’s Americas middleweight championship belt and World Boxing Council silver welterweight champion Quinton Randall knocked off Ivan Pandzic in the main event.
“I didn’t really have to pace myself too much,” said Murphy (6-0), who won his last four pro fights by way of knockout. “I just had to be controlled because at the end of the day, he has been in the ring 15 times and any time it only takes one punch to get stopped.”
He occasionally dropped his hands and looked at Jones as if daring him to go for a knockout punch. Though Jones never took the bait, Murphy acknowledged afterwards he wanted to create an opening to counter with a flourish of punches and potentially end the fight early.
Twice during the fight, a large contingent of the crowd started chanting Murphy’s name. After the decision he yelled “thank you Yakima!” while celebrating in the ring with his coach, former world champion Jones Jr..
“I do hear it but honestly I don’t hear it with my ears,” Murphy said of the crowd support. “I hear it with my soul and my spirit. When I’ve got people riding behind me, it’s the most amazing feeling and it gives me the energy to go out there and do what I do.”
Wapato’s Margarito Hernandez (3-2-1) also enjoyed considerable support from the home crowd as he won by unanimous decision over Burien’s Willie Gomez (8-3). After a slow start, Hernandez picked up his intensity and pummeled Gomez to earn a score of 78-74 from all three judges.
Before Murphy’s weigh-in on Wednesday, Jones Jr. said a win would put his rising star in position to hold onto the Americas belt for a year or two before trying to earn the world version, which Jones himself once held. Murphy said he’s eager to follow his coach’s plan and return to the ring as soon as possible.
“He’s been doing a lot of different things to get himself up to the next level,” Jones Jr. said. “I love the fact that he’s challenging himself to move up the ladder and we’ll see what happens.”
Murphy may even come back to Toppenish, where Jones Jr. Promotions hosted another pro event in February 2019. Jones Jr. said he knows the value of coming back to fight in front of a hometown crowd, especially since Murphy trains in Pensacola, Fla.
Yakima’s Julian Erosa and Wapato’s Gustavo Lopez likely won’t be fighting in the area so long as they’re signed with UFC, but regional MMA promoter Cagesports appears to like what it saw at the Yakima SunDome. Barely four months after its debut in April featuring several fighters who either grew up near Yakima or trained at Rich Guerin’s Yakima MMA, CageSports announced plans this week to return for another event Aug. 27.
Davis graduate Jorge Alcala is set to fight against Jose Hernandez in the main event and Yakima’s Charon Spain plans to return for the co-main event against Bryan Nuro.
