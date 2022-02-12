More than 1 million Washington residents have used the WA Verify vaccine system, which enables smartphone users to receive a unique QR code they can scan at events or certain businesses to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state Department of Health teamed up with Microsoft and the state of California to roll out the tool for residents in fall 2021.
The QR code is pulled from the state’s immunization system, which means those who got vaccinated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, other federal agencies or out of state will likely not be able to locate their COVID vaccine record.
If you have received a booster shot, you will need to get an updated QR code, which can be done by registering at waverify.doh.wa.gov, just like first-time users.
You will need to enter your name, date of birth, and an email or phone number that might be associated with your record. If your information matches the state’s immunization records, you will receive a text or email with a link to your digital COVID-19 vaccine verification record. The record shows the date and make of each dose received, including booster shots.
You can save the QR code to your phone and use it on SMART Health Card readers to confirm your vaccination status.
COVID cases continue to decline across Washington, and hospitalizations at the state level appear to have plateaued after declining.
There were 1,820 COVID patients hospitalized statewide as of Friday. In the last two weeks, this figure has stayed in the 1,700 to 1,900 range.
In the Inland Northwest, cases have also declined, although rates are still higher than the peak of any previous wave, state data shows.
As of Monday, 80.2% of the state population 5 and older has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Health officials recommend a booster dose for everyone who is 12 and older and fully vaccinated. Boosters are recommended five months after your second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
