“A Doctor’s War” covers the wartime experience of Arthur L. Ludwick, MD. It is based upon the letters he wrote during World War II, and interviews he held with his daughter, Peggy Ludwick, who complied the letters and interviews into “A Doctor’s War.”
What sets Ludwick & Ludwick’s work apart from other World War II narratives is that Arthur Ludwick was a medic and served in North Africa and Italy. These are well-known theatres but have certainly received less overall attention than other fronts. While there are many books on World War II, not many center on medics.
Arthur Ludwick’s letters are comprehensive, he writes well, and it’s interesting to see the war unfold from a medic’s perspective. What struck me the most was the exasperation and annoyance exhibited by Arthur and his fellow soldiers with the politics and the bureaucracy of the army; the feeling of “why us, why now, and when do we all get to go home?” It’s quite like another WWII memoir I reviewed in 2017, "Rocky Boyer’s War," which I noted at the time struck me as if someone had written a nonfiction version of Joseph Heller’s "Catch-22" and I get much the same feeling here, and just like Yossarian, Arthur Ludwick was actually in Italy!
I applaud the effort Peggy Ludwick took in putting her father’s story together to be shared with the wider world. One thing that I particularly appreciate is she took the time to discuss the long-term impact of the war on her father. According to her mother, Arthur Ludwick came back from the war a completely different man, and the things he saw and experienced during World War II impacted him for the rest of his life. Acknowledgement of wartime trauma and its lasting impacts is unfortunately rarer than it should be.
The stories of everyday people are just as important to our understanding of the past as the grand political narratives, in fact, perhaps even more important. And a countless number of them remain lost to us, shared only around the individual family dinner table, or tucked away in a shoebox underneath the bed, as Arthur Ludwick’s was for decades. As a historian, it pains me to think how many of these stories will never be told, but I am glad this one was able to be.
"A Doctor’s War" by Peggy Ludwick, McFarland, $39.75.
