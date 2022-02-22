A boiler explosion at Shearer’s Foods plant south of Hermiston, Ore., sparked a dramatic fire Tuesday afternoon.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were called to the plant just before 1 p.m.. after employees called 911 to report an explosion.
It’s believed the portable boiler fueled by natural gas is the the one that exploded. The plant supplies much of the Western U.S. with potato and corn chips.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were known to be hurt. A local hospital reported that seven people came to the hospital from Shearer’s Foods. All were in stable to fair condition, according to the East Oregonian.
When it’s operating at full capacity, the plant employs up to 400 people, said Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith. It is one of the top employers in the Hermiston and Boardman areas.
The fire shut down State Route 207 from the Space Age Truck Stop near Interstate 84, exit 182, to Feedville Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The plant is about 35 miles south of Tri-Cities.
Authorities warned the truck stop and Comfort Inn, as well as the PanelView RV park they may need to evacuate if the smoke plume shifted. The smoke plume was not blowing in that direction as of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported.
At least one employee described it on Facebook at the “scariest thing in my life.”
Hermiston, Stanfield and Oregon State Police, along with Umatilla County Emergency Management, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Union Pacific Railroad were involved in the response to the fire.
