Jamon Kemp and Godwin Ilumoka scored 20 points apiece, but Yakima Valley College dropped an 84-75 contest to Blue Mountain.
Ilumoka added 11 rebounds for the Yaks, who dropped to 2-4 for the season.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jamon Kemp 20, Quinn Atazhoon 5, Godwin Ilumoka 20, Gavin Bates 2, Conner Turner 4, Winston Cole 9, David Tinner 5, Dtaye Joe 6, Wyatt Dunning 4. Totals 23-62 27-42 75.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Kenny Aubin 15, Mason Van tine 15, Kash Lang 9, Jaquone Gatling 9, Chad Napoleon 21, Dylan Westlake 10, Kyan Thompson 2, Josiah Cruz 2, Joseph Primas 0, Conrad Dudle 1. Totals 33-69 14-31 84
