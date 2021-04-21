CBBN South all-league football team
(voted on by coaches)
League MVP: Caleb Woodcock, sr., West Valley.
Lineman of the year: Alex Mojica, sr., Sunnyside.
Offensive MVP: Myles Newhouse, jr., Sunnyside.
Defensive MVP: JP Leahy, sr., West Valley.
Coach of the year: Dan Eyman, West Valley.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Skyler Cassel, so., West Valley; Logan Rodriguez, jr., Sunnyside. RB: Myles Newhouse, jr., Sunnyside; Isaac Aguilar, sr., Eisenhower. WR: Caleb Woodcock, sr., West Valley; Drew Johnson, jr., West Valley; Brent Maldonado, so., Sunnyside; Stevan Rodriquez, sr., Eisenhower. TE: Xavier Guerrero, sr., Davis. OL: Mario Herrera, sr., West Valley; Isaac Lervold, sr., West Valley; Alex Mojica, sr., Sunnyside; Brodi Phillips, jr., Eisenhower. K: Devin Duthie, sr., West Valley. P: Devin Duthie, sr., West Valley.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DB: Caleb Woodcock, sr., West Valley; Julian Sandoval, sr., Sunnyside; Chase Yanez, jr., Sunnyside; Javon Davis, so., Eisenhower. LB: Jack Sutton, sr., West Valley; Jose Ochoa, jr., Eisenhower; Ricardo Acevedo, jr., Davis; Mal Cook, sr., Davis. DL: JP Leahy, sr., West Valley; Noah Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside; Brodi Phillips, jr., Eisenhower.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
RB: Hayden Morehouse, jr., West Valley; Mal Cook, sr., Davis. WR: Noah McNair, fr., Sunnyside; Damian Corbray, sr., Davis. OL: Pedro Torres, jr., West Valley; Preston Ervin, sr., Sunnyside; Dylan Sloan, sr., Eisenhower; Ethan Williams, sr., Eisenhower; Abraham Amezola, sr., Davis. K: Alan Mercado, jr., Davis.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DB: Drew Johnson, jr., West Valley; Stevan Rodriquez, sr., Eisenhower; Tyler Girard, sr., Davis; Dustin DeRego, jr., Sunnyside. LB: Carter Lee, sr., West Valley; Esequiel Ayala, jr., Sunnyside; Jacob Sartain, sr., Eisenhower; Brian Sandoval, sr., Davis. DL: Dominik Gonzalez, sr., Sunnyside; Frankie Rosiles, sr., Eisenhower; Mike Wick, jr., Davis.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense — RB: Ricardo Acevedo, jr., Davis. Defense — DB: Jorge Garcia, jr., Eisenhower; Estevan Escamilla, jr., Davis; Marc Rodriguez, so., Davis.