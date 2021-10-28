WENATCHEE — West Valley and Eisenhower may be rivals in cross country, but they sure know how to share the wealth. With a tight window for advancing to state on Thursday, they took everything.
At the district championships at Walla Walla Point Park, West Valley sophomore Caden Casteel led the Rams to the boys team title and Eisenhower junior Isabela Alvarado paced the Cadets to the girls victory. Ike’s boys were second, just six points behind the Rams, and WV’s girls were runner-up just eight points back.
The top two teams and 14 individuals qualified for the Class 4A state championships in Pasco on Nov. 6.
This was definitely an all-Yakima show as seven of the first eight boys finishers were from Ike and WV and in the girls race it was the first five spots and eight of the top 11.
Casteel, who won the second all-league meet last week, covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds as the Rams scored 36 points with their top four among the first eight finishers.
Wenatchee’s Ian Eifert edged Ike’s Amha Alemeneh for second with both runners timing 16:21. WV’s Max Hutton was right behend them in 16:22.
Alvarado, who won both all-league meets this season, clocked 19:06 with teammate Hannah Hilton second in 19:17 for the fifth-ranked Cadets, who captured the program’s 12th consecutive district title.
West Valley took the next three spots with Skye Stenehjem (19:23), Nicole Murdock (19:25) and Katie Murdock (19:26).
---
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 36, Eisenhower 42, Wenatchee 58, Eastmont 114, Moses Lake 129, Sunnyside 174, Davis 175.
Winner: Caden Casteel (WV) 16:16 (5K).
Local highlights: 3, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 16:21; 4, Max Hutton (WV) 16:22; 5, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:37; 6, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16:39; 7, Emil Miller (WV) 16:44; 8, Nathan Ditto (WV) 16:44; 13, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 16:56; 15, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 16:58; 16, Charlie Naught (WV) 17:00; 17, Boden Alderson (WV) 17:02; 18, Anders Norman (Davis) 17:03; 19, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 17:05; 20, Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 17:13; 25, Jason Jalifi (Su) 17:44.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 36, West Valley 44, Wenatchee 71, Eastmont 99, Moses Lake 120, Davis 152, Sunnyside 216.
Winner: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:06 (5K).
Local highlights: 2, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 19:17; 3, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 19:23; 4, Nicole Murdock (WV) 19:25; 5, Katie Murdock (WV) 19:26; 8, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 19:54; 9, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 19:58; 11, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 20:18; 15, Ilene Moran (Davis) 20:34; 16, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 20:36; 17, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 20:44; 21, Brooke Bauer (WV) 21:06; 22, Paris Miramontes (Ike) 21:19.
