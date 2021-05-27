CBBN South
Player of the year: Diego Cervantes, sr., Sunnyside.
Coach of the year: David Guevara and Sergio Licona Sr., Sunnyside.
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Ezequiel Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside; Corbin Herrera, so., Eisenhower; Wesley Bryant, sr., West Valley. Midfield: Zinedine Moreno, sr., West Valley; Daniel Mendoza, sr., Sunnyside; Jefferson Vilcapoma, so., Sunnyside; Dylan Kitt, sr., West Valley. Defender: Oscar Gurrola, so., Sunnyside; Hunter Fitzsimmons, sr., West Valley; Luke Bakker, sr., West Valley; Jose Zuno, sr., Davis. GK: Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez, jr., Sunnyside; Devin Duthie, sr., West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Gabriel Galindo, sr., Davis; Miguel Garcia, jr., Sunnyside; Cipriano Acosta, fr., Davis. Midfield: Leo Sanchez, so., Davis; Jose Perez, so., Davis; Josue Lopez, so., West Valley. Defender: Angel Ventura, sr., Eisenhower; Alonzo Avila, jr., Eisenhower; Alex Marin, sr., Eisenhower.
HONORABLE MENTION
Midfield: Jonathan Wright, fr., West Valley; Kevin Isiordia, sr., Eisenhower; Brayan Montes de Oca, fr., Eisenhower. Defender: Thomas Wright, sr., West Valley; Deacon Strom, jr., Davis; Jason Vilcapoma, sr., Sunnyside; Giovani Macias, jr., Sunnyside. GK: Alexander Capi, fr., Davis.