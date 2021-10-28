NACHES HEIGHTS — Wapato's Crystal Colin won the individual title by 20 seconds and Naches Valley dominated the girls team race at Thursday's SCAC district cross country championships at Apple Ridge Run.
Colin, a senior, timed 19:33 on the three-mile course while the Rangers had four girls in the top eight and won the team title by 37 points.
Wapato's boys placed third to earn a state berth and Naches Valley's Quinten Jones was the top local in fourth.
The top three teams and 21 individuals qualified for the 1A state championships in Pasco on Nov. 6.
BOYS
Team scores: College Place 60, Royal 79, Wapato 80, Naches Valley 91, Zillah 119, Connell 133, Toppenish 196, Kiona-Benton 203, Wahluke 214, La Salle 259.
Winner: Joshua Courtney (CP) 16:59 (3m).
Local state qualifiers: 4, Quinten Jones (NV) 17:23; 5, Cesar Loza (Wap) 17:27; 7, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 17:40; 10, Vicente Medelez (Z) 17:53; 11, Ethan Hamilton (Wap) 17:55; 12, Tysen Reed (Z) 17:56; 16, Martin Brown (NV) 18:12; 18, Adam Myers (T) 18:14; 20, Mykel Cortes (NV) 18:18.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 42, Wahluke 79, Connell 92, Royal 100, Zillah 115, Toppenish 117, College Place 151, Kiona-Benton 168.
Winner: Crystal Colin (Wap) 19:33 (3m).
Local state qualifiers: 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:53; 5, Katrina Feriante (NV) 21:22; 6, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 21:33; 7, Allison Smith (NV) 21:40; 8, Audrey Smith (NV) 21:51; 11, Lily Simmons (Z) 22:37; 16, Daphne Hernandez (T) 23:11; 17, Brianna Littlebull (Wap) 23:13; 18, Vanessa Carriedo (Z) 23:15; 21, Natalia Sanchez (T) 23:37.
---
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, the Rams wrapped up their league season with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 win and with the No. 3 seed will host a district play-in game on Tuesday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 10 kills, 6 digs; Lily Kinloch 7 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs, 1 block; Zoey Crimin 6 kills, 1 block; Mia Gonzalez 4 kills, 4 digs; Kyley Cyr 12 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists; Emily Strong 8 digs; Lexi Barbee 15 assists; Hailey Murdock 8 assists; Christa Cline 3 aces, 3 assists.
---
EISENHOWER 3, MOSES LAKE 0: At Eisenhower, the Cadets swept Moses Lake for the second time this week to earn the No. 6 seed and will play at West Valley on Tuesday in a district play-in game.
---
WENATCHEE 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Wenatchee, the seventh-ranked Panthers closed out an unbeaten league season with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 win.
The Grizzlies finished 6-6 in fourth place and will host No. 5 Davis a district play-in game on Tuesday.
Sunnyside highlights: Alyna Ramirez 5-6 serving, 6 kills; Alaina Morgan 5-5 serving, 3 kills, 9 digs; Mackenzie Chambers 12 digs, 7-7 serving; Jansyn Carrizales 14-14 serving, 3 aces, 15 assists, 13 digs; Jadyn Muzzy 4 kills; Erika Jonson 9 digs, 5 assists, 7-7 serving, 1 ace; Lily Bottineau Potter 2 kills; Emily Anderson 2 kills, 12 digs.
---
CWAC
SELAH 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At Selah, the Vikings leveled their league mark at 4-4 with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 sweep as Emily Hutchinson put away 11 kills. Selah plays at Prosser on Saturday.
Selah highlights: Emily Hutchinson 1 ace, 11 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Taylor Kieser 6 aces, 5 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs; Ryenne Howell 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Ana Hrle 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Mackenzie Pelson 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 15 digs; Maddie Miller 1 ace, 18 assists, 3 digs; Livia Moore 5-5 serving, 2 aces, 3 digs; Lotte Steinbach 2 kills, 4 digs; Citlali Bautista 2 aces, 5 digs.
---
PROSSER 3, OTHELLO 0: At Prosser, Ellie Maljaars' 11 kills and three aces led the Mustangs to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 sweep. Prosser hosts Selah on Saturday.
Prosser highlights: Ellie Maljaars 11 kills, 5 perfect passes, 1 block, 3 aces; Halle Wright 9 kills, 5 blocks; Olivia Campos 3 kills, 8 digs, 20 assists; KJ Ohler 5 digs, 7 pp; Julianna Phillips 5 digs; Adriana Milanez 4 aces, 5 pp; Lay’lee Dixon 5 aces, 2 blocks.
---
EPHRATA 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, the ninth-ranked Tigers moved back into a first-place tie with Ellensburg at 9-1 with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 win. Grandview hosts Selah on Monday.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 7 kills, 3 blocks; Amaya Benitez 8 assists, 5 digs; Sienna Black 9 blocks.
---
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 3, GRANGER 1: At Granger, Makana Ohms had five kills as the Cougars upset Granger 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 and will host Kittitas on Saturday. The Spartans still secured the West's No. 2 district seed with a 9-3 record.
WS highlights: Makana Ohms 5 kills; Nakoda Sampson 20 perfect serves; Lovey Vanpelt 10 perfect passes; Mayce Fiander 9 pp; Jovena Scabbyrobe 9 pp, 1 dig; Shayonnie Jackson 15 perfect serves, 10 pp; Keagan Wolfsberger 2 kills; Emily Haggerty 9 perfect serves.
Granger highlights: Britney Meza 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs; Hannah Valenzuela 7-8 serving, 5 kills, 13 digs, 25 perfect passes; Jasslyn Ramos 5 kills; Jaylin Golob 13-16 serving, 4 aces, 15 kills, 15 assists, 9 digs, 9 pp; Eliana Rios 15-17 serving, 3 aces, 19 digs, 34 pp; Alyssa Roman 9-9 serving, 3 digs; Jasmin Vasquez 1 kill, 12 digs, 14 pp; Marian Alaniz 11-13 serving, 3 kills, 4 digs; Amy Torres 14 kills.
---
MABTON 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, the Vikings finished third in West at 7-5 with a 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory and will open play in the district tournament on Monday. Highland finished at 2-10.
In other EWAC action, Cle Elum swept Kittitas 3-0.
Highland highlights: Maddie Monson 6 kills, 55 assists, 4 aces; Sydney Hakala 18 kills, 1 ace; Gwen Rydberg 3 kills, 1 ace; Natalie Wood 1 kill, 3 aces.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
EASTMONT 5, DAVIS 0: At Davis, the Wildcats finished league play with goals from Kendall Flanagan, Paige Fischer, Kylee Maytrychit and Sophia Greathouse and Sophie Kalkowski.
Davis, which got five saves from goalkeeper Alexis Torres, hosts West Valley on Saturday to close out league and will travel for a district play-in next Tuesday.
---
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 2, EAST VALLEY 0: At Ellensburg, freshman Jamison Philip scored both goals, giving her 11 for the season, as the Bulldogs won their 15th straight with the semifinal victory.
Ellensburg (15-1) will face Selah (12-5) in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Grandview's Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
East Valley (10-7) hosts Grandview on Saturday in a loser-out match at noon.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 1, HIGHLAND 0: At Cle Elum, the Warriors handed Highland its lone league loss to wrap up the regular season but the Scotties will still have the No. 1 seed for the district tournament, which starts Tuesday.
Highland finished 11-1 in league followed by Cle Elum (10-2), Granger (7-5) and Warden (7-5). All four advance to district.
In other league finales, Goldendale edged Mabton 2-1 and Warden defeated Burbank 6-1.
