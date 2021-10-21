When your four-year dual-threat quarterback is sidelined for the season by an injury, and with the biggest games looming, any Plan B would seem like a big step down.
But for Zillah and second-year coach Ryan Watson, the Leopards have plenty to lean on.
Claysen Delp's fractured collarbone, an injury suffered two weeks ago early in a game against Naches Valley, has Watson and his staff adjusting and changing but with the clear intent of making a run in November.
"We're still a really physical team with a strong defense," Watson said. "Obviously we're changing some things up with Clay out, but we feel good about where we are. We have a lot to play for and the team is hungry for it."
Zillah is 2-0 in the SCAC West along with third-ranked Toppenish and that showdown coming at Zillah next Friday. The Leopards (4-2) have two nonleague losses against state-ranked Prosser and Royal. In their four wins, Zillah has three shutouts and a 49-7 win over Naches Valley.
"Our defense played better than the score showed against Royal (in a 42-0 loss last Saturday), but we still struggled and it was a full-team effort," the coach said. "We'll get better because of it."
Despite the loss, it was still an opportunity for junior Jon VanCleave to settle in and get more reps as Delp's replacement. He did a fine job closing out the Naches Valley game with two rushing touchdowns and passing score.
"Jon has the physical tools and he's been going out early to work with the receivers," Watson noted. "We've got another game this week (at Wapato) for him to get more comfortable back there before we face Toppenish."
VanCleave also does not have to shoulder the burden of being the primary weapon as two-way standout senior Braydon Flood anchors the stout running game with 13 touchdowns.
"Our attitude is we run the ball when we have to and we run the ball when we want to," Watson said. "That task increases quite a bit now and, of course, teams will try to load the box on us. We want to establish the run early and be physical on the line, but we also like where Jon is and his quick development. We've got some work to do, definitely, but we still plan on making a run."
Watson said Delp is "grateful the injury isn't worse," and basketball coach Mario Mengarelli added that his scoring leader might miss a game or two but should be cleared and ready fairly quick.
---
State chases tightening
With Moses Lake and Prosser unbeaten atop the CBBN and CWAC football standings, who's in second is getting increasingly important as we wind down the regular season. That's because both leagues get two state berths.
And in that chase, Friday night offers two key games.
In the CBBN, Eastmont (2-1, 5-2) travels to Sunnyside (3-1, 5-2) with both teams having already lost to Moses Lake. Sunnyside follows with a nonleague week, hosting Kamiakin, and then wraps up league play at Davis on Nov. 5. Eastmont has two league games left against Davis and West Valley.
In the CWAC, Othello (3-2, 4-3) hosts Ellensburg (2-1, 3-3) and for the Huskies it's the end of league play since they have a nonleaguer next week at Quincy and no need for a makeup in Week 10. Ellensburg follows with East Valley and a makeup at Grandview on Nov. 4.
The SCAC and EWAC have three state berths, which will be determined by the Week 10 divisional crossovers, and two games on Friday will help sort those out. Toppenish (2-0, 7-0) hosts Naches Valley (1-1, 4-2) in the SCAC West, and Cle Elum (2-1, 4-3) plays at Kittitas (2-1, 3-2) in the EWAC West.
---
District looms in soccer
Thursday marked the end of the regular season in CWAC girls soccer and other leagues are closing out soon - the SCAC on Tuesday, EWAC next Thursday and CBBN on Oct. 30.
The CWAC jumps into district play on Tuesday with first-round matches in a double-elimination tournament. League champion Ellensburg and runner-up Selah will host semifinal matches on Thursday with the championship set for Nov. 2 at Grandview.
Ellensburg's Dylan Philip, whose goal scoring was up to 36 heading into Thursday's league finale, continues to climb the Valley's all-time list and is easily a single-season school record. With postseason matches included, only seven girls have reached 40 goals topped by Grace Terrill's 49 for Cle Elum in 2019.
---
Big weekend test
Ellensburg's ninth-ranked volleyball team is headed on Saturday to the Burlington-Edison Invitational, a longtime late-season preview of the 2A state tournament.
That's exactly what it will be since the 10-team field includes No. 2 Washington, the No. 4 host Tigers, No. 7 Steilacoom and No. 8 Lynden along with Tumwater and North Kitsap.
Rounding out the field will be Lynden Christian and Meridian, ranked No. 5 in 1A, and La Conner, the top-ranked 2B squad.
---
Rams set to swing away
West Valley's slowpitch team will take a 10-game win streak into Saturday's CBBN district tournament at Moses Lake, where two teams will earn spots in the Class 4A state tournament in Yakima next week.
The Rams (14-4) shared the league title with Moses Lake at 7-1 and will meet the Chiefs in the championship game at 11 a.m. The loser will then face the Eisenhower-Davis survivor for the second berth at 1 p.m.
During the team's win streak, West Valley junior shortstop Anika Garcia has batted .686 with six triples, four home runs, 23 runs scored and 25 RBI. In this week's WIAA RPI rankings, Moses Lake in No. 5 in 4A and West Valley is No. 6.
---
On the sidelines
State berths will be on the line in two district cross country meets on Thursday with the CBBN at Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park and the SCAC at Apple Ridge run. The EWAC follows on Friday in the Tri-Cities and Apple Ridge will host the CWAC the next day on Oct. 30.
• A trio of Valley athletes earned WIAA athlete of the week honors on Thursday — West Valley junior Kendall Moore (4A girls), Goldendale senior Kennedy Berry (2B girls) and Mabton senior Andrez Zavala (2B boys).
---
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com and follow him at @ScottSpruill
