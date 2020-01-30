Jeff Weeks imagined his first season coaching West Valley's girls would be a lengthy process that would break down into stages. He did not imagine, however, that the first stage would be an 0-5 start.
"We knew it would be a challenge up front with some tough games," he said. "We weren't as worried about wins as using what we'd learned to move forward. It's a long season, an absolute grind, and one of our main goals was to be prepared to finish strong and make a push later in the season."
It's happening.
Since that 0-5 start, the Rams have won nine of their last 11 games and climbed into a tie for second in the CBBN at 6-2. The best measuring stick came last Friday when West Valley reversed a 47-39 home loss to Sunnyside in December into a 57-50 road victory in the rematch.
"That was huge for us, especially since we were down 10 early," said Weeks, who coached Selah's boys for four seasons from 2012 to 2015. "The biggest thing for us is that our defense has always been pretty solid. At times, like at Sunnyside, the defense carried us until we got our offense going."
With the perimeter marksmanship of senior Ariel Winslow and the interior strength of junior Gillyan Landis, the Rams have the highest scoring offense in league play at 60.5 points a game. Weeks has three veteran seniors in Lilly Fetzer, Shannon Curtis and Tai Brennan and, together with some strong underclass contributions, the Rams are getting deeper every week.
After that rough start, when the five losses came over a span of just 11 days, Weeks and the Rams have generous practice time down the stretch. West Valley has four remaining league games but just one this week and one next week.
"We're at a point now when the spacing in our schedule is great," the coach said. "It's such a long season but now we get to save the legs a little bit. We want to be fairly fresh when the postseason comes, and then we'll see if we can make some noise."
It's a done deal
Everything fell into place as expected with the WIAA Executive Board's final approval for the 2020-2024 classifications on Sunday.
But there was one added bonus for Class 4A and it was a big one.
With the CBBN collectively deciding to remain a 4A league, which required four of its seven members to opt-up, the next issue was what would the future postseason offer in a classification that was clearly going to be the smallest in the state. The final number showed that with just 51 schools at the 4A level — 28 less than 3A and roughly 10 fewer 2A, 1A and 2B.
The concern was the lower number wouldn't merit a 16-entry state tournament, but the Executive Board approved a two-year adjustment to the range for that sized tournament, dropping the minimum to 50 schools.
That's a jackpot for the CBBN, which would be home to 13.7% of the 4A schools and, thus, a lock for two allocations.
With 79 schools, 3A will have 20-entry state tournaments.
The two classification appeals involving local leagues went as expected with Wahluke's socioeconomic reduction being readjusted to 1A and Goldendale approved for a drop to 2B.
A total of 17 schools statewide will be dropping down a class based on the new free-reduced lunch allowance.
So, in the final count, our area will have six schools changing classifications next fall — Wapato and Toppenish down to 1A and Highland, Granger, Cle Elum and Goldendale down to 2B.
Ike baseball receives grant
Eisenhower's baseball program will be one of 10 in the state to receive this year's Seattle Mariners Care Foundation equipment donation grant. Coach Roger Guzman and the Cadets applied for the grant last October and received word earlier this month they had been selected.
The Mariners, who started the annual grants three years ago, will contribute $5,000 to Eisenhower's program.
As part of the donation grant, the Cadets have been invited to Seattle's April 11 home game against the Boston Red Sox. The team will attend batting practice and be awarded the check at home plate prior to the game.
What a rumble at 106
Oscar Alvarez's win at 106 pounds during Saturday's Rumble in the Valley was certainly well earned.
Granger's sophomore standout, the state's top-ranked 106-pounder for all classes, had to beat a pair of Toppenish teammates who rank No. 2 and 3 to take the title in Prosser. He outlasted Joel Godina 10-7 in the semifinals and then bested Miguel Torres 5-2 in the final.
Rumble was brutal at this weight, considering that Torres had to deal with Sunnyside's Elijah Barajas, who ranks third in 4A, in the quarterfinals. Torres won 2-1.
Toppenish maintained its hold on No. 1 in this week's all-class team rankings with Granger second and Sunnyside fifth.
Rising in the RPI
With two of their three highest-scoring games of the season last weekend, West Valley's boys rose to No. 9 in the 4A RPI after sitting at No. 13 for two weeks.
While the defense was still rock-solid, the Rams opened up their offense a bit in beating Sunnyside 80-42 and second-place Eastmont 70-48.
West Valley (8-0, 14-2) has four regular-season games remaining but just one this week, a visit to Eisenhower on Friday.
• In Class 2A, Toppenish's boys (16-0) edged past Burlington-Edison (15-1) into No. 1. Ellensburg's girls (16-0) stayed at No. 2 behind Lynden (15-0). The Lions have a strong strength of schedule index with wins over No. 3 White River and No. 10 Port Angeles.
Piling on points
While Selah can thank its relay strength for a big portion of last Saturday's team title at the Yakima Valley Championships, the Vikings also got a crucial boost from their relay depth.
Selah won the 200 medley and 200 free relays and was runner-up in the 400 free, accounting for 90 of its 343.5-point team tally. Additionally, the Vikings picked up 60 more points from its 'B' relays, which placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
That proved decisive in a 67-point win over CWAC rival Prosser.
Another lift for the Vikings has been the emergence of freshman Charles Hudson, who swims on two Valley-leading relays and has clocked impressive sprint times of 23.76 (50 free) and 52.48 (100).
The 2A district meet will be held Feb. 7-8 at Clarkston.
