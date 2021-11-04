There were times this season when thoughts of winning a district title might have seemed like a bit of a stretch for West Valley’s boys cross country team.
In the first CBBN all-league meet last month, the Rams had only one runner in the top 10 and were handled easily in dual scoring by Eisen-hower and Wenatchee. When the league reconvened a month later much progress had been made, but West Valley still dropped two of the duals to finish third overall at 8-4.
Just 10 days later, everything changed.
Not only did sophomore Caden Casteel confirm his quick rise with an individual district victory, Max Hutton ran the race of his life and West Valley had four of the first eight finishers to claim the team title by six points over Eisenhower in an all-out Yakima duel at the top.
With Casteel leading the way in 16:16, it was Hutton who had a massive breakthrough in fourth just six seconds back and a couple strides from second. The junior was West Valley’s No. 6 runner in the all-league meet just 10 days previous, but as an 800-meter specialist he found Wenatchee’s fast and flat course to his likely, according to coach Jamie Nordstrom.
“The kids ran great,” said Nordstrom, whose team earlier in the week was named 4A state academic champions. “It feels like we still have some momentum to run faster across the board.”
The Valley has 10 teams and 93 total runners headed to Pasco’s Sun Willows Golf Course for Saturday’s state championships. Here are a few notables for our contingent:
• Eisenhower’s girls were ranked fifth in 4A last week and maintain that position this week, but there’s no doubt the Cadets have been strengthened for their Pasco appearance. Freshman Olive Clark, who won the district JV race last week in her first race of the season, has been added to the roster. Her time of 19:51 would’ve placed eighth in the varsity race.
• Ike coach Phil English, who’s taking a girls team to state for the 12th straight year and 30th overall, will be going head-to-head in the boys and girls state races with his daughter, Liza, who is the coach at Issaquah. The Issaquah boys are ranked fourth and bolstered by two of Liza’s sons, top runner Brennen Rickey, a sophomore, and No. 4 Connor, a freshman.
• Naches Valley’s all-underclassmen girls team climbed into the 1A state poll for the first time this season after winning the SCAC district title by 37 points. Sophomore Brooke Miles dipped under 20 minutes for the first time, running 19:53 for three miles in second place behind Wapato senior Crystal Colin, who’s making her third state appearance with a 2A podium finish two years ago.
• East Valley’s Nicolas Spencer could have one of the best sophomore times at Sun Willows. He was third in the CWAC district meet last week, running 15:56 on the three-mile Apple Ridge course. A month ago, Spencer won the Ski Hill Invite in Leavenworth by 15 seconds over Wenatchee’s Ian Eifert, who was the CBBN district runner-up. He opted for soccer rather than track last spring.
Passing the test
Mabton’s Andrez Zavala and Naches Valley’s Grant Osborn had a lot in common last week — two quarterbacks who set school records when their teams needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Zavala threw for 381 yards, breaking Todd Roberson’s 31-year-old mark, and six touchdowns in a 48-35 win over Tri-Cities Prep that secured the Vikings the EWAC East’s No. 3 seed for Friday’s winner-to-state crossovers.
Osborn passed for 361 yards, topping Corey Hill’s 2012 record, and five touchdowns as the Rangers defeated La Salle 54-6 to lock up the SCAC West’s No. 3 seed and the same position in this league’s crossover round.
Tall tasks await, however, as Naches Valley (5-3) travels to top-ranked and unbeaten Royal (9-0) while Mabton (3-4) visits eighth-ranked Goldendale (8-1).
All-time double
Addie Mitchell climbed into the Valley’s all-time top 10 in two events at Saturday’s CBBN district swim meet and the Eisenhower senior is a good bet to go even faster with the state championships coming up next week.
Mitchell moved to No. 9 in the 200 free, clocking 1:59.33 for third place with an automatic qualifying time. Amber Fuller’s 1998 school record is 1:59.06. She also moved to No. 9 in the 100 fly, starting with 59.82 in the prelims and then dropping to 59.66 while winning the final.
The other revision to the Valley’s all-time rankings from last week came from Cle Elum senior Anna Wersland, who clocked 54.96 in the 2A-1A district prelims for No. 10 in the 100 free.
From the sideline
• Prosser senior Halle Wright, the reigning CWAC basketball player of the year who averaged 20 points a game as a junior, is signing with Idaho State on Wednesday.
• Couple of recent basketball hires — Jonathan Hubbard for Selah’s girls and Quinn Harris for White Swan’s boys. Hoops practice starts Nov. 15.
• Eisenhower wide receiver Tieg Gilman, who missed his junior season with a knee injury, finished with 1,078 yards in nine games to become the Cadets’ fifth player to top 1,000 receiving yards. The senior team captain had 56 receptions and nine touchdowns.
• Davis’ football season is not ending in Week 10. The Pirates have rescheduled their Oct. 8 game with Wenatchee, which the Panthers were unable to play due to COVID protocols, for next Thursday ar Zaepfel Stadium at 6 p.m.
• Mabton’s Jesus Carreon (2B boys) and Wapato’s Crystal Colin (1A girls), both seniors, were named WIAA athletes of the week on Thursday. Carreon caught 11 passes for 135 yards from Zavala and scored three times, and Colin, as mentioned above, was the SCAC district cross country winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.