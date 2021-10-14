It was a deflating missed opportunity late in the game that had backbreaker written all over it.
Locked in a 14-14 duel at Connell, Toppenish’s football team had driven 97 yards only to be stopped on downs on the Eagles’ 1-yard line, a goal-line stop that had the home team celebrating in anticipation of a major swing in momentum.
It never came.
The Wildcats’ defense held, no small achievement with Connell’s Carson Riner running for over 200 yards, and the offense drove down the field again, this time successfully as Jason Grant’s 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Toppenish a huge gut-check 21-14 victory and kept the third-ranked ‘Cats unbeaten.
A big factor in keeping spirits up after being turned away on downs is that Toppenish had literally been there before — in Connell six months ago and rallied for 27-20 win in double overtime.
“After not finishing that 97-yard drive, it was a little disheartening for sure,” said coach Jason Smith. “But the kids really responded. They didn’t get on each other and waste time with any of that. They realized there was still time left to just play the game hard and see what happens. It was like that in March.”
In the March 20 contest, Toppenish’s offense leaned heavily on its ground game and threw for only 55 yards. This time, with quarterback Josh Perez and his receivers better equipped, the Wildcats ran for 194 yards and Perez threw for 181 — enough to mitigate the punishing effect of Riner, the SCAC’s reigning offensive MVP.
“With the variety of athletes we have we try to spread it out,” Smith said. “Our line has really started to come together and they help us keep it balanced. We needed to be able to run the ball to help keep it out of (Riner’s) hands.”
Smith admits his staff, wanting to experiment with that variety of athletes, took it a bit far three weeks ago in a tighter-than-expected 21-13 win at winless Quincy.
“We coaches took full responsibility for that,” he said. “We weren’t looking past Quincy in the slightest, but we did try some things and it really backfired. We put some kids in a position where there was way too much on their minds. Let’s just say Quincy happened at the correct time.”
At 1-0 in the SCAC West and 6-0 overall, Toppenish awaits divisional games against La Salle, Naches Valley and Zillah, a state-ranked showdown coming Oct. 29.
The SCAC has three state berths coming from its crossover round in November and with four teams in this week’s 1A state poll that’s a tight squeeze. The No. 1s will host the No. 3s and that third game — East No. 2 at West No. 2 — will keep a good team out of the playoffs.
Suhm stepping down
After three decades spent in nearly every aspect of Eisenhower soccer, both boys and girls, Tyler Suhm is giving that time to his family now.
A 1996 Ike graduate who played all four years on varsity, Suhm has stepped down as head boys coach after 13 seasons, a run that included six years when he doubled up as the girls coach — a position he held from 2007 to 2014.
After playing for Central Washington and Seattle Pacific, Suhm was a volunteer assistant for the Ike boys and girls while he played for the Yakima Reds. Suhm remains a history teacher at Eisenhower.
In other coaching news, Naches Valley and White Swan have vacancies in boys basketball.
Friday’s gridiron slate
After Friday’s games the CBBN will have only one remaining unbeaten team and that will be decided in Moses Lake when the Chiefs host Sunnyside.
The Grizzlies (3-0, 5-1) have scored 105 points in wins over West Valley, Wenatchee and Eisenhower while Moses Lake (2-0, 3-3) is coming off a surprising 21-13 win over Eastmont. Sunnyside will face that Eastmont squad next week at home and then host unbeaten Kamiakin, which jumped to No. 6 in this week’s 4A state poll.
In the CWAC, Prosser (2-0, 3-1) will follow last week’s overtime win at Ellensburg by hosting Othello (3-1, 4-2).
Ellensburg (2-1, 2-3) takes a break from league play on Saturday with a 4 p.m. home game against Rochester, a replacement for originally scheduled Lakewood. Rochester is 4-2 and coming off a 38-20 loss to W.F. West.
Selah (1-2, 2-3), which has had four of its games decided by a touchdown or less, hosts Ephrata (2-1, 4-2) on Friday. Ethan Garza had a big day last week, rushing for 220 yards and three scores in a 26-14 win at East Valley.
In the SCAC, eighth-ranked Zillah (2-0 West, 4-1) hosts No. 1 Royal (2-0 East, 6-0) in a nonleague crossover on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Rising in the polls
With their strong performances at last Saturday’s Hole in the Wall Invitational in Lakewood, Eisenhower’s boys and girls jumped up in this week’s state cross country polls. The Cadets gained two spots to No. 6 while the girls vaulted four spots to No. 5.
Ike’s girls had five runners under 20 minutes on the fast 5,000-meter course. Isabela Alvarado’s 18:07 ranks fifth in the state at that distance among 4A runners and teammate Hannah Hilton (18:34) ranks 10th.
West Valley held at No. 10 in the boys and girls polls.
Eisenhower is off until the CBBN’s second all-league meet on Tuesday, and West Valley is joining Davis, Sunnyside and several other local teams at Saturday’s Moses Lake Invitational at the Gorge Amphitheater.
On the sidelines
• West Valley’s girls soccer team started CBBN play 1-2 but the Rams have since reeled off five straight wins and have a chance Saturday to avenge one of those losses when they travel to Wenatchee. Both teams are 5-2.
• Ellensburg’s girls soccer team (11-1), winner of 11 straight heading into Thursday’s match against Othello, rose to No. 2 in the WIAA’s Class 2A RPI. Highland (10-2) is No. 6 in 2B.
• Goldendale took over the top spot in the state’s 2B volleyball RPI and Granger is No. 6. Zillah rates No. 7 in 1A and West Valley is No. 9 in 4A.
• Lions Pool will host the Yakima Valley Championships for girls swimming on Saturday with events set to start at 10 a.m.
