I haven't done the research, but I'm going out on a fairly sturdy limb and just say it: Toppenish is the first team in the history of the state football playoffs to travel for a first-round game with a 10-0 record.
In a seeded, 16-team playoff format, the No. 9 seed is the tough one because, however slim the margin might have been, that makes you the highest-seeded road team and that's exactly what the undefeated Wildcats were handed when the state brackets were announced on Sunday.
The program's first 10-0 regular season and a beautiful new turf field to host the school's first postseason game since 1997.
But no.
Instead a 245-mile, four-hour trip to Bellingham to play a three-loss Mount Baker team in the rain on Saturday.
Naturally and most constructively, coach Jason Smith has moved past the disappointment and surprise of it and started out with the positive.
"We are excited for an 11th game and to be in the playoffs for the first time in 24 years," he said. "I think we travel well, having been to Pullman (a 28-7 win in Week 2), and we're fine with taking these kids on the road."
Mount Baker, where Smith graduated from in 1989, is a ground-oriented wing-T team with a 5-3 record. Those three losses are certainly credible coming at the hands of 4A Wenatchee, 3A Seattle Prep and Lynden Christian — the only team in the 1A bracket that the Mountaineers have faced and they lost 12-0.
Toppenish, too, has faced one team in the bracket — No. 12 seed Zillah — and it prevailed 14-7. Using the WIAA's RPI, the Wildcats have three wins over teams ranked higher than Mount Baker's best win. In those regular-season RPI rankings, Toppenish is No. 6 and Mount Baker is 13 spots lower.
So, yeah, feelings are a bit raw in Toppenish. The seeding committee, which uses the RPI only as a tool, valued the 10-0 records of Royal (No. 1 seed), Eatonville (2) and Lakeside (4) much higher and that's fine. But all the way down to ninth, when Toppenish had to go through the likes of Zillah and Connell with both of those games on the road?
Smith has heard the gripes from plenty in the community, which was fully expecting to host this week at Bob Winters Stadium and celebrate the team's season. As for the players, well, that's the good news in all this.
"I tried pushing the buttons a little to see if the team was upset or feeling any animosity, but the kids were just 'whatever' about it," he said. "They're very business-like this week and we like that. There have been a couple games this season when we didn't play to our capabilities but we've been playing a high level recently and that's where we need to be."
Mount Baker doesn't exactly get to host the game either. Saturday's 4 p.m. game will be played at Bellingham's Civic Stadium, which has artificial turf.
---
Football factoids
While it's easy to focus on the offensive contributions of Toppenish's Jason Grant, who has scored 23 touchdowns and amassed 1,612 all-purpose yards, his defensive play is on par with all that. The senior linebacker has seven interceptions this fall and four during the Wildcats' 5-0 spring season.
• Prosser, seeded seventh in the 2A bracket at 7-1, is hosting No. 10 W.F. West (8-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Quarterback Kaiden Rivera has accounted for 75 percent of the Mustangs' 3,198 total yards and he even missed a game. W.F. West has won six straight and its losses were to Kelso, which made the 3A playoffs, and Tumwater, the top seed in the 2A bracket.
• Zillah (6-3) travels to fifth-seeded King's (7-1) for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Woolsey Stadium in north Seattle. Since he earned the job right out of the gate as a freshman, junior kicker Jorge Espinoza has booted 111 PATs and four field goals and is currently Zillah's second-leading scorer. King's suffered its first loss in its last outing, a 21-14 setback to 2A Lakewood on Oct. 29.
• Goldendale, seeded No. 7 in the 12-team 2B bracket at 9-1, will host No. 10 Forks (7-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Timberwolves have won eight straight since a loss at 1A Cashmere and have one of the state's top scorers in Caleb Smith, who has run for 1,766 yards and scored 36 TDs — 31 on the ground and five receiving.
---
Back in the pool
After a two-week taper following district competition, the Valley's top swimmers are in Federal Way this week for the state championships at King County Aquatic Center. With crowd-size restrictions eased in recent weeks, parents and fans can now attend.
Eisenhower senior Addie Mitchell is aiming for the 4A championships finals and career bests in two events. She's seeded seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with her 1:59.33 and eighth in the 100 fly (59.66).
Two years ago as a sophomore, Mitchell competed in three consolation finals — one individual (200 free) and two relays.
In the 2A-1A meet, Cle Elum senior Anna Wersland is seeded second in the 100 back (1:01.91) and fourth in the 100 free (54.96) while Selah junior Izzy Vick is fourth in the 50 free (25.31).
Vick is also a threat to make the 100 free championship final with Wersland, and she'll likely be busy on two relays. The Vikings are seeded fifth in the 200 medley and sixth in the 200 free relay.
Wersland did the same state double as a freshman and sophomore with her highest finish coming two years ago in the 100 free (ninth).
Friday's prelims start at 8:45 a.m. for 2A-1A and 6:15 for 4A.
---
From the sideline
• Highland senior Ivette Ramos, team captain for the soccer team and a 4.0 student, was named WIAA athlete of the week for 2B girls this week. The Scotties host Reardan in a state quarterfinal on Saturday.
• Rick Hartman, who coached Selah's girls for the last 12 years, is the new boys basketball coach at Naches Valley.
• Eisenhower's third-place finish in the 4A boys state cross country championships last week was the program's eighth trophy since 2009 and 15th overall.
• Davis senior golfer John Kim signed with Pomona College on Wednesday.
• Fall all-league teams have been coming in from the Valley's leagues and I've been posting them on the website. When they're all accounted for we'll run our fall honor roll in print later this month.
---
