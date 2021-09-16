After nearly two years without any volleyball in the SunDome, the sport returns en masse on Friday and Saturday.
The 18th annual SunDome Volleyball Festival will have 32 teams each day, starting with the small-school tournament on Friday followed by the big-school bracket on Saturday.
And just in time to help preview the tournament is the first state coaches poll, which reveals that 18 ranked teams across all six classifications are coming to Yakima this weekend.
On Friday, the highlight entries include Colfax, ranked No. 2 in Class 2B, and Oakesdale, tabbed No. 1 in 1B. Colfax has amassed 15 state titles at the 2B and 1A level, and Oakesdale has won four of the last five 1B state titles — all in Yakima. This tournament will be a great measuring stick for Goldendale, which is ranked fourth in 2B and hasn’t lost a match since 2019.
Also in Friday’s field will be Toppenish, Granger, Naches Valley, Highland, Sunnyside Christian, Kittitas, Riverside Christian and White Swan along with JV squads from West Valley, Selah and Davis.
Rogers of Puyallup returns to defend its title in Saturday’s field but there are plenty of contenders, including Tahoma and Mt. Spokane — the 4A and 3A state champions from 2019, the last time volleyball was played in the SunDome.
Tahoma is ranked third in 4A and in the same pool with Selah. Mt. Spokane has the No. 1 ranking in 3A and will clash in a tough pool with West Valley, which is a six-time Festival champion and ranked eighth in 4A.
Also in a tough pool is Ellensburg, ranked No. 4 in 2A. Joining the Bulldogs will be Kennewick (No. 9 3A) and Lynden Christian (No. 5 1A). Playing on the court next to Ellensburg will be Burlington-Edison, a 2A rival ranked second.
There might even be the first out-of-state champion since Crook County, Ore., won in 2007. Lakeland High won last year’s 4A state title in Idaho, which carried on with its normal fall schedule in 2020.
Other locals in Saturday’s field include Davis, Eisenhower, East Valley, Grandview, Prosser and La Salle.
Pool play runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day with bracket play to follow. Bracket finals are scheduled for 7:25 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the day for adults and $8 for 10-under and 62-over.
Tough tests
While the CWAC gets in gear with two league games, the rest of this week’s football slate remains full of nonleague contests — many of which offer unbeaten opponents and many of which are on Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, West Valley will finally play its first game after having its first two canceled due to COVID protocols. The Rams will host Kennewick (2-0), which is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A with wins over Walla Walla (23-7) and Southridge (17-14).
Zaepfel Stadium will have a clash of unbeatens with Eisenhower (2-0) hosting Lewiston (3-0), which is ranked third in Idaho’s 5A state poll with a 48-point scoring average. This is the third straight week the Cadets are facing a new opponent in the program’s history.
Davis (1-1) is heading to Seattle on Saturday to play Garfield at Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs are 2-0 with wins over Bainbridge (48-8) and Lake City (42-2). Sunnyside (2-0) will make a trip to Vancouver to face ninth-ranked Skyview (2-0), which has defeated Columbia River (27-0) and Battle Ground (51-6).
In another east-west matchup on Saturday, Grandview is hosting Meridian.
The aforementioned start to CWAC play was pared down to two games — Othello at East Valley and Ellensburg at Ephrata — when Prosser had to reschedule its game at Selah, possibly to Week 10. The Vikings, however, were quickly able to fill the void with their original Week 2 opponent — Naches Valley.
The Rangers were set to play Quincy on Thursday before the Jackrabbits asked to postpone the game to Monday, but now Naches Valley is back to a Friday night game at Selah.
Hang in there athletic directors!
Running the Ridge
In an effort to reduce congestion for athletes and spectators, the 15th annual Apple Ridge Run cross country meet will be a split event this year with a big-school field competing on Saturday and a small-school field set for Oct. 9.
Saturday’s races will feature West Valley, Eisenhower, Davis, Selah, East Valley, Ellensburg and Grandview along with Kennewick, Ephrata, Pasco and Othello. Races on the three courses begin at 11 a.m.
Highland will host, among others, Naches Valley, Toppenish, Granger, Cle Elum and Goldendale on Oct. 9. Most of the Valley’s small schools will be competing at the Wenatchee Invitational this weekend.
On the sidelines
Senior Ricky Cisneros ran 35 yards for a touchdown, threw for one and scored on a two-point conversion run to help Granger top Wapato 20-14 on Monday. ... The WIAA is planning on using three Tacoma-area stadiums for the state championship games — Mount Tahoma High School (4A, 1B), Harry Lang Stadium (1A, 2B) and Puyallup’s Sparks Stadium (3A, 2A). ... In two games, Toppenish’s Jason Grant has 17 catches for 380 yards and six TDs. He’s also got three interceptions. ... Sunnyside’s Myles Newhouse has been pounding the ground for 395 yards on 54 carries and he’s added 13 catches for 97 yards. ... Whether it was smoke, COVID or other reasons, six teams were unable to play in Week 2 — West Valley, Selah, Naches Valley, White Swan, Kittitas and Mabton.
