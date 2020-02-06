YAKIMA, Wash. — Saul Quinones sure has a knack for clutch finishes and thrilling a home crowd.
Prosser's senior guard had so much fun saving the day last Friday in a huge win over previously unbeaten Toppenish, he turned around and did the same thing Tuesday against East Valley.
Exactly the same thing.
The Mustangs' 71-62 victory over Toppenish saw Quinones score 11 of his 14 points in the final period. He sank a 3-pointer, scored two other field goals and made 4 of 4 free throws.
Four days later, Quinones was essentially laying in the weeds again for three quarters until he broke loose for 15 of his 17 points in the final period of a 75-68 win over East Valley. Once again, a 3-pointer, two other field goals and 4 of 4 free throws.
"He's just not afraid of the moment," said coach Toby Cox. "He is making smart decisions down the stretch and late in games. I like the way he's not forcing in the fourth but just letting it come to him."
Since a humbling home loss to Wapato on Jan. 14, the Mustangs have won six of seven and climbed into a tie for third with Ephrata heading into Friday's CWAC finale against Grandview.
Quinones, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Kiona-Benton, is averaging 12.16 points a game and has 981 for his career.
What can you do?
Steve Elder just had this feeling, and it was mostly because of where he was standing — Marty O'Brien's house.
When his East Valley boys rallied furiously to tie Ephrata at 65-65 with three seconds left in overtime last Friday, it appeared more bonus time was in store. Until the Tigers' Boe Hesse launched a half-court shot at the buzzer and made it.
"As soon as it left his hand I thought, oh no," Elder said. "The ghost of Marty O'Brien is looking down and saying, 'You know what, Steve, it's just not your night.' I've never seen a shot like that, from that far out, land so softly on the rim."
O'Brien was a Hall Of Fame coach who won 340 games at Ephrata and passed away in 2007.
"Marty took me under his wing 20 years ago and taught me so much about a lot of things," Elder said. "Each time we play in that gym it's special for me."
EV's Jace Durand, who scored five points in the final 14 seconds of overtime to tie the game, is closing in on his career scoring milestone with 962.
Fill the Halls
Eisenhower completed its 2020 Hall of Fame inductions last Friday by recognizing cross country and track runner Aleah (Thome) Mickelson during the basketball doubleheader with West Valley. The night before the Cadets inducted state wrestling champions Terry, Mark and Steve McKenna and their coach Ted Stone.
A 1996 graduate, Thome captured state titles in cross country and track and field (3,200) during her junior year. She won the 1994 state cross country title by 18 seconds and led the Cadets to the team championship.
Next week it will be Davis' turn as the Pirates induct Ted Wierman and Cameron Talton into their Hall of Fame on Tuesday between games during the doubleheader with Eisenhower.
Wierman led the Pirates to a 25-0 basketball season in 1965, setting a tournament record for rebounds and averaging 22 points for the season. Talton was a state champion sprinter who graduated in 1983 and still holds school records in the 100 (11.8) and 200 (24.51).
Staying the course
With Coleman Wright so good in everything now, the postseason question surrounding the Prosser junior is what events he would choose.
The answer is nothing new.
The Valley leader in six events will stick with the 200 individual medley and 500 free for the third straight year with the 2A-1A district meet in Clarkston this weekend. Wright has made it to state in those events since his freshman year and is seeking his first championship finals race.
Wright also leads off on the Mustangs' 400 free relay, which owns the Valley's fastest time in five years at 3:33.35.
The top two finishers qualify for state at both the CBBN district meet in Moses Lake and the 2A-1A meet in Clarkston this weekend.
Postseason hoops
EWAC basketball teams will be the first to dive into the postseason when their league tournament starts on Saturday with eight games at Granger, which will host the entire tournament through Feb. 17.
Next week the CWAC district tournament gets rolling with first-round boys games on Monday followed by the girls on Tuesday. The SCAC opens with boys openers on Tuesday and the girls on Thursday.
The CWAC will stage its semifinals at Central Washington University on Feb. 15 and then move to the SunDome, and the SCAC will be using River View for its finals.
Record on the run
It took 16 years for someone to take down Lance Den Boer's state record for career scoring, and, as we know, that someone was Kittitas' Brock Ravet last season.
Ravet's record won't last nearly that long thanks to Odessa's Ryan Moffet, who reached 3,029 career points on Monday with a season-high 43 points against Valley Christian. The 5-11, 160-pound guard has one regular-season game left on Friday, and then the top-ranked and unbeaten Tigers (19-0) head into the postseason.
Ravet's record stands at 3,100.
Cashmere's Hailey Van Lith is up to 2,774 points and closing in on the girls record of 2,881. The Bulldogs (18-0) have two league games remaining before postseason play.
From the note file
• Granger's Andre Castro (1A boys) and Riverside Christian's Alec Bazaldua (1B boys) are the most recent winners of the WIAA athlete of the week award. Castro scored 30 points at Cle Elum last Saturday to top 1,000 for his career, and Bazaldua amassed 61 points, 32 assists and 27 steals over five games in 10 days.
• With three league games left over the next week, Davis' Earl Lee is at 912 career points. The Pirates will close out the regular season in town, hosting Eisenhower on Tuesday followed by a trip to West Valley on Thursday.
• Toppenish's girls tied their season high of nine 3-pointers in last Saturday's 46-45 loss at unbeaten Ellensburg. Cloe Peters hit four of them, giving the 5-2 sophomore 43 triples for the season.
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com and follow him on Twitter at @ScottSpruill.