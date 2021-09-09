If the pandemic doesn't get in the way, the smoke might. And so it goes for the second week of the football season.
As with most schools on the westside who were forced to cancel season-opening games due to COVID protocols, West Valley ultimately had to also cancel its Week 2 contest at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Friday.
The Rams, who missed out on hosting North Creek last week, are scheduled to host Kennewick on Sept. 17 before opening CBBN play at Sunnyside the following week. Kennewick is ranked No. 7 in 3A.
Selah was sent scrambling to fill a vacancy in its schedule when Naches Valley was forced to cancel for COVID protocols and the Vikings managed to do it, bringing in Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls on Friday. Lakeside opened with a 42-21 win over St. Maries, Idaho, and had a bye for Week 2.
If the skies clear off well enough, there are two CBBN-CWAC matchups on Friday in Yakima — Ellensburg at Davis and Eisenhower at East Valley. If Davis is forced to postpone due to poor air quality, the game would be moved to Ellensburg on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The entire SCAC West is playing on the road this week, including state-ranked Toppenish (No. 4) at Pullman and Zillah (No. 6) at Prosser.
On the run again
Just a few months removed from their hybrid back-to-back seasons with cross country and track, high school runners get back on schedule Saturday with the Ellensburg Coed Relays highlighting cross country's first round of invitationals.
Ellensburg's girls, ranked fourth in the Class 2A preseason state poll, will join forces with the boys and 16 other teams at Irene Rhineheart Park, where five-runner squads will cover 1.5 miles each.
West Valley, which is ranked eighth in 4A boys, is included in the field along with Davis, East Valley, Grandview, Toppenish, Granger and Cle Elum. Races start at 10:30 a.m.
Selah is ranked No. 3 in 2A boys and will open its season Friday night at the Halftime Dash during the football game with Lakeside.
Eisenhower has two teams ranked in 4A — the girls No. 4 and boys No. 10 — and is planning a trip to Oregon to compete in the Ash Creek Festival near Western Oregon University. It's a whopper with 51 teams.
It doesn't appear Ash Creek will mark the varsity debut of Ike freshman Olive Clark as she nurses a minor foot injury. Clark has been racing for the Sun City Harriers since her grade-school days and has made four trips to the USATF Junior Olympic national cross country meet.
CBBN schools will hold the first of two all-league meets on Tuesday at West Valley.
Wandering 'Wolves
Three years, three different leagues — it's been quite a changing landscape for Goldendale.
The Timberwolves, along with Highland, Cle Elum and Granger, were set to move from the 1A SCAC West to the 2B EWAC West after the 2019-2020 school year. But the state's pandemic regions forced Goldendale to have its condensed 20-21 year with the 1A Trico League in the Vancouver region.
Now, finally, Goldendale is gearing up to join the EWAC this fall and it will make its presence known with a pair of stout teams. Football rolled up 500 yards in a 52-20 win over White Salmon in a series that dates back to 1917, and volleyball is coming off a 10-0 spring season.
Hall of Fame volleyball coach Jodi Bellamy returns Rachel Gallagher, the Trico's co-MVP, and two other first-team picks in Kennedy Berry and Sara Hiebert. All are seniors.
Fly, fly away
Prosser did its best to keep up with Sunnyside's potent offense last Friday and rode the sturdy arm of quarterback Kaiden Rivera in the attempt.
The three-year starter completed 41 of 60 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns and while that wasn't enough to offset Myles Newhouse and the Grizzlies in a 34-23 loss it did set a new standard in slinging the ball around.
Rivera's 41 completions was a new Valley record and his 60 attempts tied a mark held by West Valley's Brandon Battle (2016) and White Swan's John Scott (2001). He threw to nine receivers.
On the flip side of that, the Mustangs had only six rushing plays. Should be an interesting contrast on Friday when Prosser hosts Zillah, which ran for 354 yards in a 34-0 win over Pullman.
It's for real
Tuesday's schedule marks the beginning of league play for CBBN volleyball and soccer, CWAC soccer, and EWAC volleyball and soccer. CWAC volleyball opens Sept. 21, and the SCAC West starts play in both sports on Sept. 23.
A few notes on the 13-team EWAC: Mabton competes in the East Division for football and in the West for volleyball (Walla Walla Valley doesn't have a football program yet). With only seven programs, no divisions are used in soccer.
'Hounds at home
Grandview's football team is playing on its home field for the first four weeks, starting with a four-team jamboree on Aug. 27 and including Friday's matchup with North Central from Spokane.
The Greyhounds, who defeated Wahluke 28-25 last week, have six games at Rich Leenhouts Stadium through Week 9 and will host Meridian next week. One of its three road trips is just a few miles to Prosser.
On the sidelines
Two 8-man football state records were set last week when Liberty Christian quarterback Keegan Bishop threw for 684 yards and his receiver Connor Newell caught 13 passes for 499 yards in a 94-60 loss to Tri-Cities Prep. ... After knocking off Central Valley in a 33-31 thriller, Eastmont will face another state-ranked Spokane power at No. 2 Gonzaga Prep on Friday. CV scored with 8.9 seconds left at Eastmont but was stopped short on the PAT run. ... The Ridgeline Falcons, Spokane's new school located in the CV district, played its first game on Friday and will start out as a 3A school. ... Rico Jerez-Sosa of Seattle's Evergreen High had 377 yards rushing and 118 yards receiving in a 50-42 loss to Sultan.
