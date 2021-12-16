After a year off, the Cadet Classic wrestling tournament returns to Eisenhower on Saturday. As usual, it’ll be a loaded show.
That is the plan, according to athletic director Paul Stephens, who has fielded calls after this week’s news that a spike in COVID-19 cases were linked to several westside high school wrestling tournaments.
“We’re going ahead with our normal schedule, but definitely reminding coaches to test their kids before coming,” Stephens said. “We’re not planning any limitations for the public, only to stress the importance of masking.”
Some westside tournaments this weekend and later this month have already been canceled or postponed. State health officials are meeting with the WIAA to determine if added COVID-19 guidelines are needed for such close-contact sports. That’s reason to be nervous, especially since some of the cases have included the omicron variant.
The only westside team scheduled to attend Saturday’s 16-team tournament is Peninsula.
While defending champion Sunnyside is not in the mix for the seventh edition, the rest of the CBBN is with Eisenhower, Davis, West Valley, Moses Lake, Wenatchee and Eastmont.
Selah, East Valley and Grandview will be joined by Ephrata from the CWAC, and the SCAC West will bring its firepower with Toppenish, Wapato, Zillah and Naches Valley.
Toppenish won all but one weight class at the season-opening Davis Invitational and then won its own Wild West Showdown Duals last week, defeating Graham-Kapowsin 75-6, Selah 57-20 and Orting 48-24.
First-round matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with finals at 4 p.m.
-
Pair at Indigenous Bowl
For two standouts on Toppenish’s 11-1 football team, the season didn’t end in the state playoffs.
Senior linemen Rocco Clark and Kanim Sampson, both Yakama tribal members, were selected out of 300 applicants to play in the third annual Indigenous Bowl on Dec. 5 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home field for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Indigenous Bowl is
open to high school seniors of Native American descent who have not yet enrolled full-time in college.
Clark and Sampson both received SCAC West first-team honors during the fall season as the Wildcats averaged 33 points a game and won the program’s first state playoff game since 1991. Clark, one of the state’s top wrestlers at 220 pounds, was Toppenish’s veteran center and Sampson played left tackle.
-
Deck the Halls
Arnie Tyler, who spent many years as Eisenhower’s throws coach as part of a long and successful career, will be inducted into the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association’s Hall if Fame on Jan. 21 in Tacoma. Tyler was inducted into Whitworth University’s Hall of Fame in 2009, having coached the men’s and women’s programs from 1976 to 1991 with three NAIA national champions.
• The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2022 inductees for its July banquets. The eastside ceremony, at which Davis’ Eli Juarez and Sunnyside Christian’s Dean Wagenaar were inducted earlier this year, will be held in Spokane on July 19 and will include Ray Ricks (Northwest Christian) and Rick Sloan (Central Valley) as head coaches. West Valley-Spokane athletic director Jamie Nilles (Pepple Service Award) and Cashmere’s Levi Heyen (Pat Fitterer positive coaching award) will also be honored.
At the July 21 westside ceremony, John Callaghan (South Kitsap), Mike Kelly (Seattle Prep), Jason Kerr (O’Dea), Mark Schelbert (Fife), and Rick Skeen (King’s) will be inducted as head coaches.
-
CBBN’s fall honors
The NECA/IBEW fall awards for the CBBN have been announced and football swept the boys side.
The winners are Carly Mattson (soccer) and Ricardo Acevedo (football) from Davis, Hannah Hilton (cross country) and Tieg Gilman (football) from Eisenhower, Alaina Morgan (volleyball) and Logan Rodriguez (football) from Sunnyside, and Mackenzie Kitt (soccer) and Ben Trammell (football) from West Valley.
The National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers sponsor the program to recognize students “who demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.”
-
Salazar gets weekly award
Sunnyside senior Evelin Salazar received the WIAA’s athlete of the week award for 4A girls after helping the Grizzlies win the title at last Saturday’s 40-team Everett Girls Invitational.
Salazar was 4-0 in the 170-pound bracket with a 6-5 victory in the final as Sunnyside rolled up 161.5 points with five in the championship finals.
Junior Alexxus Ramos was also a winner for Sunnyside, cruising through the 115 bracket with four straight pins. Ramos, who added another win in Wednesday’s dual against Davis to push her record to 8-0, is ranked No. 1 at 115 in Washington Wrestling Report’s early season state rankings.
-
From the sideline
With a turnout of 20, Davis enlisted the services of former boys coach Eric Rotondo to take over the Pirates’ girls wrestling program. Davis also hired Matt Norling to replace Joe Frazier as boys golf coach.
• Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran, who led the Timberwolves to the EWAC West football title and the program’s first state appearance in 10 years, will be an assistant coach for the East team at the Earl Barden Classic at East Valley on June 25. Wiley Allred of Royal will be the head coach of the East while North Kitsap’s Jeff Weible will coach the West.
• After the CBBN and EWAC West opened league play in basketball last week, the CWAC and SCAC West get started on Friday. The interesting lid-lifter pairing will be Wapato’s girls (3-0) hosting Toppenish (3-1).
• Prosser’s Halle Wright sure knows what to do at the foul line — score. The Idaho State signee and CWAC scoring leader has made 34 of 41 free throws in just three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.