No matter how grim circumstances may have appeared a month ago, West Valley’s football team has all of its goals within its reach with two games left in the CBBN race.
A spot in the state playoffs and a league championship. It’s all there for the taking with no third-party help required.
There are, however, two major obstacles — a trip to front-runner Moses Lake on Friday followed by a home finale against Eastmont, with whom the Rams are currently tied for second place.
“It’s nice to have all the cards in your hands,” said WV coach Dan Eyman. “It gets a lot tougher when you’re depending on others, so in that respect we’re in great shape. But these are two really good teams ahead of us.”
A month ago the optimists were working hard on Zier Road.
After COVID protocols canceled their first two games, the Rams opened with a loss against a strong, physical state-ranked Kennewick crew 34-20 and then launched league play with a gut-punch, last-second loss at Sunnyside.
“The early season was tough on everybody but the kids have been pretty resilent,” Eyman said. “In that Sunnyside game we were down 19-0 in the blink of an eye, but came back and made a game of it. What got us going is that we’ve played a lot better defense as we’ve come along. We had a lot of new kids in new spots and the learning curve was steep. But Ryan Scott (defensive coordinator) has done a great job.”
The second month of the season produced three wins with a bye, defeating Davis and Eisenhower while earning a stout 28-7 win at Wenatchee.
So down the stretch they come, four teams in a fight for two state berths. Moses Lake sits at 4-0 with West Valley and Eastmont tied at 3-1 and Sunnyside at 3-2.
If Moses Lake beats West Valley on Friday, the Chiefs lock up the league title because they have already beaten the other contenders. Then it’s a scramble for the other state berth with the possibility of a three-way tie for second.
But if West Valley prevails Friday, all manner of chaos comes into play. There’s a scenario where Eastmont wins out and the other three tie for second, and, better yet for playoff madness, there’s a chance West Valley, Moses Lake and Eastmont could all tie for first at 5-1.
Such parity is exciting and nerve-racking and West Valley has what all coaches and teams want in these situations — control of its own destiny.
“The kids know there’s a lot of work ahead of us,” Eyman said, “but to play meaningful games this late in the season is everything you could want.”
It’s seeding week
With only Friday’s games left in the SCAC football schedule, only one thing is for certain for seeding into the three crossover games on Nov. 5 that will determine the league’s three state qualifiers.
College Place will be the East’s No. 3 and play at the West champion next week. That’s it for now, all other seeds will be decided tonight.
In a whopper of a closing night, Zillah will host third-ranked Toppenish to settle the top two spots in the West while top-ranked Royal will host Connell to settle the East. La Salle visits Naches Valley with the winner earning the West’s No. 3 seed.
Zillah’s defense has four shutouts to its credit with losses only to Prosser and Royal, and Toppenish brings in a school-record 13-game win streak. Zillah’s Braydon Flood and Toppenish’s Jason Grant lead the West in scoring with 17 touchdowns apiece.
• In the EWAC, which will use the same format, state-ranked Goldendale (West) and Burbank (East) have already locked up divisional titles with the No. 2s decided as well — Kittitas will host River View next week for a state berth.
It’s the No. 3s that will be decided this week. Cle Elum and Granger are tied in the West at 2-2 with the Warriors owning the tiebreaker with a head-to-head win, and Mabton takes on Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday with the winner earning the East No. 3 and a trip to Goldendale next week.
Parity to the max
You play 11 of 12 league contests and this is all the separation we get — three teams at 8-3 and another team at 7-4?
That’s the struggle CBBN girls soccer faces heading into Saturday’s league finales.
West Valley, winner of seven of its last eight matches, is squarely in the middle of that 8-3 logjam along with Eastmont and Wenatchee. Moses Lake is a game back.
It’s certainly tight but not as much as it seems. The CBBN has a points system for just such cases and the Rams are in good shape for securing the top district seed provided they prevail at Davis on Saturday.
Having scored a league-best 46 goals, West Valley’s points value is 52 followed by Eastmont (49) and Wenatchee (47).
Should these gaps remain after Saturday, West Valley and Eastmont would get first-round byes for next week’s district tournament and Tuesday’s play-in games would feature Wenatchee and Moses Lake hosting Davis and Eisenhower, the exact pairings to be determined.
State academic champs
Right in the middle of state-qualifying week, the Valley’s cross country programs got a nice boost of recognition with the announcement of two state academic champions — West Valley for 4A boys and Grandview for 2A girls.
The Rams, who have been ranked in the state poll all season, posted a 3.891 grade-point average for eight varsity runners, and the Greyhounds checked in at 3.990 for five varsity runners.
West Valley coach Jamie Nordstrom led Eisenhower to the AAA state team title in 1987, and Grandview coach Brittnee Sanchez won the 2A individual state race in 2004.
• After Apple Ridge hosted the SCAC district races on Thursday, the CWAC will convene there on Saturday with the top two teams and 14 individuals qualifying for state in Pasco next week.
On the sidelines
Selah’s volleyball team played in three consecutive five-set matches heading into Thursday’s CWAC home match against East Valley. And the Vikings are just getting started testing their endurance, needing to play on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week to complete their league schedule.
• CWAC football will wrap up its regular season on Thursday with two makeups — Prosser at Selah and Ellensburg at Grandview. Other teams are looking for opponents with East Valley securing a trip to Pullman.
• In addition to cross country, it’s also state-qualifying week in girls swimming. The CBBN finals are on Saturday in Moses Lake while the 2A-1A finals are in Pullman. Both have two state allocations.
