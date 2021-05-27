ELLENSBURG — Keeping the Clash of the Canyon trophy for the fourth straight year, Selah defeated Ellensburg 59-16 on Thursday to remain unbeaten in CWAC wrestling.
Down 12-4 after three matches, the Vikings reeled off 10 consecutive wins with four pins to push their league record to 5-0. Selah hosts Prosser next Thursday to close out the league season.
Grandview will host the CWAC Showcase on June 9.
SELAH 59, ELLENSBURG 16
At Ellensburg
182: Jerry Schmidt (S) md. Corgan Smith, 10-2. 195: Logan Stolen (E) p. Daniel Herrera, 1st round. 220: Sean Davis (E) p. DeSean Singh, 1st round. 285: Titan Nelson (S) p. Richard Wellington, 1st round. 106: Nathan Shipley (S) for. 113: Mason Martin (S) for. 120: Marcos Gonzalez (S) d. Jack Eylar, 6-4. 126: Moon Thompson (S) for. 132: Sammy Gonzalez (S) d. Elijah Pearson, 1st round. 138: Memo Mooney (S) p. Jacob Bacon, 2nd round. 145: Jesse Salinas (S) tf. Tynan Krause, 17-1. 152: Ethan Garza (S) p. Joel Lynch-Hall, 2nd round. 160: Judah Yates (S) p. Dale Faubion, 1st round. 170: Lorenzo Gonzalez (E) tf. Josh Holmes, 15-0.
---
GRANDVIEW 34, EAST VALLEY 0
At Grandview
126: Evan Benitez (G) p. Lenin Leon, 2:56. 132: Damian Monreal (G) md. Soren Hanson 14-2. 138: Jesus Sanchez (G) p. Logan Schmidt, 0:34. 145: Azel Gonzalez (G) won by f. 152: Julian Sanchez (G) p. Daniel Garcia, 1:45. 170: Jaime Tovar (G) won by f.
---
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 67, WAPATO 55: At Naches Valley, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson scored 24 points and collected seven rebounds and teammate Dom Sadeddin put together 16 points and eight boards for the Rangers. NV plays a nonleague game at Grandview on Saturday.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 14, Goudy 2, Parish 3, M. Alvarado 8, Ruiz 0, Humberto Hinojosa 11, Braden Richardson 12, Bill 2, Dollente 3.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 4, Abrams 9, JayDaniel Lloyd-Watson 24, Gooler 5, Hires 0, Dom Sadeddin 16, Gaethle 0, M. Sadeddin 0, Nedrow 0, Osborn 5, Benge 4.
Wapato=20=12=10=13=—=55
Naches Valley=18=17=14=18=—=67
Highlights: Porter Abrams (NV) 8 assts, Lloyd-Watson (NV) 7 rebs; D. Sadeddin (NV) 8 rebs; Grant Osborn (NV) 6 rebs.
---
TOPPENISH 74, CONNELL 49: At Connell, Jason Grant had another big night with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Toppenish opened up a 27-3 lead after one quarter. The Wildcats will play at Wapato on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Adam Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 12, Josh Perez 12, Rivera 5, Larios 0, Martinez 9, Christopher Marquez 4, Jason Grant 27, Christian Marquez 2.
CONNELL — Keskitalo 5, Lloyd 4, Traver Johnson 12, Holt 9, Baxter 7, Freeman 2, Martinez 6, Fox 4, Saucedo 0, Burgoyne 0.
Toppenish=27=14=18=15=—=74
Connell=3=9=23=14=—49
Highlights: Perez 3 assts, 2 stls; Mesplie 4 rebs, 7 assts, 3 stls; Michael Martinez 5 rebs; Jason Grant 6 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls; Shane Rivera 4 rebs, 2 stls; Christopher Marquez 4 rebs.
---
EWAC
CLE ELUM 86, WHITE SWAN 53: At Cle Elum, senior Jake Kelly made 8 of 12 shots and finished with 21 points and sophomore Joel Kelly collected 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Warriors pushed their West Division record to 3-0. Kupkana Leavitt paced White Swan with 16 points.
WHITE SWAN — Abrams 0, Sampson-Craig 7, Watlamet 5, Valdez 9, Kupkana Leavitt 16, Ryan 0, Teal Soaring Eagle 13, Hull 3, ScabbyRobe 0.
CLE ELUM — Najar 1, Luke Chafin 12, Singer 3, Joel Kelly 17, Favero 6, Razee 4, Jake Kelly 21, Montgomery 0, Bator 5, Gage Ellison 17.
White Swan=17=12=13=11=—=53
Cle Elum=22=23=16=25=—=86
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 11 rebs; Jake Kelly (CE) 6 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Ellison (CE) 7 rebs; Leavitt (WS) 4 stls, Soaring Eagle (WS) 3 blks.
---
RIVER VIEW 62, MABTON 43: At Mabton, Andy McCollum scored 13 points to pace the Vikings, who were tied at halftime. They'll play at Burbank on Friday.
RIVER VIEW — Bales 0, Carrillo 0, Sebring 0, Gier 8, Mendoza 6, Noah White 15, Jude Senger 21, Olivera 6, Orozco 4, Day 0, Kolasinski 2.
MABTON — Birrueta 0, Andy McCollum 13, Jesus Carreon 11, Vasquez 0, Andres Zavala 11, Farias 2, Morrow 0, Alltus 0, Bahena 3, Ramos 3.
River View=14=7=17=24=—=62
Mabton=13=8=7=15=—=43
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 74, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 67: At Sunnyside, Mylo Jones scored 24 points and added 10 assists and the unbeaten Eagles pulled away from the Knights late despite 21 points from Tyler Groeneweg and 20 for Justin Van Wieringen.
Yakama Tribal had three other players in double figures and improved to 7-0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Lester Wahsise 13, Lewis 7, Mylo Jones 24, Bueno 0, Justice Hart 14, Talani Dawes 14, Speedis 2, Yallup 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Nate Moore 15, Justin Van Wieringen 20, Jech 9, Bosma 0, Tyler Groeneweg 21, Roedell 2.
Yakama Tribal=17=18=18=21=—=74
Sunnyside Chr.=16=10=25=16=—=67
Highlights: Jones (YT) 10 assts; Wahsise (YT) 5 assts; Hart (YT) 6 rebs, 4 assts; Trevor Lewis (YT) 6 rebs; Dawes (YT) 8 rebs.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCAC
WAPATO 48, NACHES VALLEY 41: At Naches Valley, Nyah Alvarado's 15 points led three players in double figures for the Wolves, who host Toppenish on Friday. NV's Allison Uecker matched Alvarado's 15 points.
WAPATO — Nyah Alvarado 15, Arianna Cordova 12, Crystal Colin 12, Kenoras 7, Morales 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 15, Audrey Kime 13, Dunbar 6, St. Martin 3, Hahn-Landis 2, Christopherson 2.
Wapato=12=18=12=6=—=48
Naches Valley=15=6=10=10=—=41
---
CONNELL 74, TOPPENISH 66: At Connell, Alvina Meninick just missed a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Bree Peters added 18 for the Wildcats.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 20, Bree Peters 18, Cuevas 2, Neveah Zuniga 11, Johnson 0, Hill 0, C. Peters 9, Sanchez 0, McCord 0, Whalawitsa 6.
CONNELL — McGary 0, Thompson 7, Maggie Smith 18, Poulson 0, Madison Smith 37, Rodriguez 6, Booth 6.
Toppenish=20=9=14=23=—=66
Connell=21=16=18=19=—=74
Toppenish highlights: Meninick (T) 9 rebs.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 45, CLE ELUM 22: At Cle Elum, Nakoda Sampson scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Keegan Wolfsberger added nine points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. They'll host Granger Friday.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 10, Rodriguez 0, Watlamet 3, M. Bass 4, Scabbyrobe 5, E. Bass 9, Smartlowit 0, Wolfsberger 9, Ryan 0, Vanpelt 3, E. Sampson 0, Young 2, Wheeler 0. Nakoda ;
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Dewitt 0, Bator 0, Kretschman 0, Sattler 6, Anderson 2, Martin 8, Isotalo 2, Ellison 4, Stone 0.
White Swan=17=17=9=2=—=45
Cle Elum=6=4=6=6=—=22
Highlights: Jailynn Sattler (CE) 9 rebs; Gwenyth Ellison (CE) 9 rebs; Sampson (WS) 7 rebs 3 stls; Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 7 rebs, 3 assts; Lovey Vanpelt (WS) 8 rebs, 3 stls.
---
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 56, KITTITAS 26: At Kittitas, freshman Anna Hull scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead three players with double-doubles for the Crusaders.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Anna Hull 21, Julianna Bell 13, Olivia Hull 16, Chloe Swanson 6, Gravesen 0, Perkins 0.
KITTITAS — Harris 3, Ravet 6, Rose 2, Wilson 2, Nunley 13.
Riverside Chr.=13=17=7=19=—=56
Kittitas=11=0=11=4=—=26
RC highlights: A. Hull 16 rebs; Bell 12 rebs; O. Hull 10 rebs; Chloe Swanson 8 stls.
---
MABTON 51, RIVER VIEW 43: At Mabton, Esmerelda Sanchez produced a double-double of 10 points and 10 assists and added five steals and five rebounds for the Vikings, who lifted their East Division record to 3-2.
RIVER VIEW — Gonzalez 5, Jimenez 3, Contreras 8, Skylin Munson 20, Hayes 7.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 10, Ramirez 0, Chavez 4, Galarza 0, Bonewell 4, Kierrah Roettger 11, Moreno 8, Garzon 9, Becerra 5, Torres 0.
River View=12=9=10=12=—=43
Mabton=15=8=15=13=—=51
Highlights: Sanchez 10 assts, 5 stls, 5 rebs; Karina Garzon 6 stls; Jasmin Chavez 9 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 53, YAKAMA TRIBAL 38: At Sunnyside, Jenna Andringa scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half and Kelli Candanoza and Sydney Banks added 12 each for the Knights, who improved to 7-0 in league and 8-0 overall.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewiin Mills 14, Eagleheart 2, George 0, Lucei 0, Randall 4, Dawes 8, Cardenas 0, Liulamaga 8, Scabbyrobe 2, Starr 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Kelli Candanoza 12, Sydney Banks 12, Alseth 0, Clapp 0, T. Andringa 0, Jenna Andringa 21, Walters 6, Velasquez 2.
Yakama Tribal=12=6=7=13=—=38
Sunnyside Chr.=21=9=14=9=—=53
Highlights: Jada Liulamaga (YT) 5 rebs, 9 assts.