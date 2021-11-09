Co MVPs: Ricardo Acevedo, sr., Davis and Brock Clark, jr., Moses Lake.
Offensive MVP: Logan Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside.
Defensive MVP: Logan Schneider, sr., Eastmont
Lineman of the year: Tony Ortega, sr., Eastmont.
Offensive line of the year: Eastmont.
Defensive line of the year: Moses Lake.
Coach of the year: Brett Jay, Moses Lake.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Logan Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside. RB: Ricardo Acevedo, sr., Davis; Myles Newhouse, sr., Sunnyside. WR: Tieg Gilman, sr., Eisenhower; Asher Lindgren, sr., Moses Lake; Noah McNair, so., Sunnyside; Drew Johnson, sr., West Valley. TE: Zeke Mendoza, sr., Sunnyside. OL: Tony Ortega, sr., Eastmont; Izaya Magana, so., West Valley; Saul Villa, sr., Moses Lake; Zach Reyer, sr., Moses Lake; Tre Jagla, sr., Wenatchee.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DB: Kyson Thomas, so, Moses Lake; Dustin DeRego, sr., Sunnyside; Drew Johnson, sr., West Valley; Tieg Gilman, sr., Eisenhower. LB: Logan Schneider, sr., Eastmont; Marcus Duvall, sr., Moses Lake; Ricardo Acevedo, sr., Davis; Zeke Ayala, sr., Sunnyside. DL: Saul Villa, sr., Moses Lake; Chase Loidhamer, sr., Wenatchee; Izaya Magana, so., West Valley; Kellen Leonard, jr., Eastmont; Brodi Phillips, sr., Eisenhower.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Skyler Cassel, jr., West Valley. RB: Sergio Guzman, sr., Moses Lake; Gunnar Peterson, jr., Eastmont. WR: Brooks Trovoto, sr., Eastmont; Javon Davis, jr., Eisenhower; Brent Maldonado, jr., Sunnyside; Ben Trammell, sr., West Valley; Kyson Thomas, so., Moses Lake. TE: Cadin Hogue, sr., Davis. OL: Santiago Casas, so., Sunnyside; Victor Lamas, sr., Davis; Brodi Phillips, sr., Eisenhower; Julian Chavez, jr., Sunnyside; Gael Gonzalez, jr., Eastmont; Alex DuFour, sr., Eastmont.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DB: Hayden Throneberry, so., Moses Lake; Spencer Heimbigner, sr., Eastmont; Chase Yanez, sr., Sunnyside; Walker Widdis, jr., Moses Lake. LB: Silas St. John, sr., Wenatchee; Jackson Purcell, sr., Moses Lake; Hunter Moore, sr., Eastmont; Nathan Chang, sr., Eastmont. DL: Carson Linstad, sr., Davis; Chance Garcia, sr., Eastmont; Camden Stout, jr., Moses Lake; Evan Berdan, jr., Wenatchee.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
Offense — RB: Hayden Morehouse, sr., West Valley. OL: Pedro Torres, sr., West Valley; Darius Herron, sr., Davis. Defense — DB: Demetrius Corbray, so., Davis; Brent Maldonado, jr., Sunnyside; Morgan Rodriguez, jr., Davis; Javon Davis, jr., Eisenhower; Becken Murphy, so., Davis. LB: Daunte Ramos, jr., Sunnyside; David Aguilar, jr., Eisenhower; Caleb Coronel, so., Eisenhower; Ben Puppalo, jr., West Valley. DL: Pedro Torres, sr., West Valley; Josiah Bettles, sr., Davis; Jose Borja, sr., Sunnyside; Michael Wick, sr., Davis; Damian Gama, sr., Eisenhower.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Cameron Pope, sr., Eastmont (1st); Deacon Strom, sr., Davis (2nd); David Aguilar, jr., Eisenhower (HM). Kicker: Cameron Pope, sr., Eastmont (1st); Iden Bone, jr., Moses Lake (2nd); David Aguilar, jr., Eisenhower (HM). Return: Kyson Thomas, so., Moses Lake (1st).
