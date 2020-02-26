200221-yh-sports-bkb-eastmont-westvalley-3.jpg
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

CBBN BOYS

Players of the year: Garrett Long, jr., Wenatchee; Logan Kinloch, jr., West Valley.

Defensive player of the year: Conner Turner, sr., West Valley.

Coach of the year: Jon Kinloch, West Valley.

First team: Isaac Wellborn, sr., Eastmont; Conner Turner, sr., West Valley; Kyle Karstetter, sr., Moses Lake; Jose Reyes, jr., Davis; Ethan Copeland, jr., Sunnyside.

Second team: Daniel Singleterry, jr., Sunnyside; Trey Haberlock, sr., Eastmont; Trey Funk, sr., West Valley; Earl Lee III, sr., Davis; Isaac McDonald, jr., Eisenhower.

Local honorable mention: Dhantaye Bennet-Joe, so., Davis; Teddy Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Marcus Cook, sr., Davis; James Dorsett, sr., West Valley; James Matheny, jr., West Valley.

All-defense: Jose Reyes, jr., Davis; Chase Loidhamer, sr., Wenatchee; Logan Kinloch, jr., West Valley; Oscar Calvillo, sr., Eastmont; Jack Van De Brake, sr., West Valley.

Local honorable mention: Isaac McDonald, jr., Eisenhower; Daniel Singleterry, jr., Sunnyside; Ethan Copeland, jr., Sunnyside.

Local all-sportsmanship: Jose Reyes, jr., Davis; Teddy Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Daniel Singleterry, jr., Sunnyside; Trey Funk, sr., West Valley.

---

SCAC WEST BOYS

Players of the year: Caleb Deaton, sr., Naches Valley and Mason Landdeck, jr., Zillah.

Coach of the year: Eric Terrill, Cle Elum.

Sportsmanship: Highland.

First team: Kieran Kershaw, sr., La Salle; Malachy Caffrey, sr., La Salle; Sahil Randhawa, sr., La Salle; Clay Delp, so., Zillah.

Second team: Jake Kelly, jr., Cle Elum; Andre Castro, sr., Granger; Nathan Sedgwick, sr., La Salle; Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson, jr., Naches Valley; Weston Ide, sr., Zillah; Sebastian Godina, sr., Zillah.

Honorable mention: Carson Razee, jr., Cle Elum; Nick Lee, sr., Goldendale; Cas Herrera, sr., Granger; Alan Ponce, so., Highland; Danny O'Connor, sr., La Salle; Lucas Kent, sr., Naches Valley; Luke Navarre, fr., Zillah.

---

CBBN GIRLS

Player of the year: Madisyn Clark, sr., Moses Lake.

Defensive player of the year: Abby Zavala, sr., Sunnyside.

Coach of the year: Matt Strophy, Moses Lake.

First team: Ariel Winslow, sr., West Valley; Kameran Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside; Kiana Yesiki, so., Eisenhower; Gillyan Landis, jr., West Valley; Analyssa Maldonado, so., Sunnyside.

Second team: Anna Olson, jr., Moses Lake; Lochlyn Hoberg, sr., Davis; Jayden Brown, jr., Eastmont; Camille Carpenter, sr., Moses Lake; Emily Redman, sr., Wenatchee.

Local honorable mention: Shannon Curtis, sr., West Valley; Lexi Valentinez, jr., Davis; Paris Wilson, so., Sunnyside; Lexi Tobiness, so., Eisenhower; Jessica Valentinez, sr., Eisenhower.

All-defense: Camille Carpenter, sr., Moses Lake; Shannon Curtis, sr., West Valley; Kiana Yesiki, so., Eisenhower; Anna Olson, jr., Moses Lake; Paris Wilson, so., Sunnyside.

Local honorable mention: Lexi Valentinez, jr., Davis; Gillyan Landis, jr., West Valley; Lochlyn Hoberg, sr., Davis.

Local all-sportsmanship: Kahlani Schloss, sr., Davis; Mia Rodriguez, so., Eisenhower; Olivia Puente, jr., Sunnyside; Lilly Fetzer, sr., West Valley.

---

SCAC WEST GIRLS

Player of the year: Brynn Widner, so., Zillah.

Coach of the year: Alyssa Goins, La Salle.

Sportsmanship: Goldendale.

First team: Grace Terrill, sr., Cle Elum; Trista Hull, jr., La Salle; Natalie Newman, sr., La Salle; Allison Uecker, jr., Naches Valley; Hollie Ziegler, jr., Zillah.

Second team: Cassandra Herrera, so., Granger; Hallee Hink, sr., Cle Elum; Jackie Naranjo, sr., Highland; Leah Ashby, jr., La Salle; Taylor Dunbar, so., Naches Valley; Maddie Wallace, jr., Zillah.

Honorable mention: Ariana Lombardi, so., Cle Elum; Payton Sheridian, so., Goldendale; Bella Payne, sr., Granger; Gwen Rydberg, so., Highland; Hayley Stohr, jr., La Salle; Faith Hahn-Landis, jr., Naches Valley; Kayana Bass, fr., Zillah.