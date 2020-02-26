CBBN BOYS
Players of the year: Garrett Long, jr., Wenatchee; Logan Kinloch, jr., West Valley.
Defensive player of the year: Conner Turner, sr., West Valley.
Coach of the year: Jon Kinloch, West Valley.
First team: Isaac Wellborn, sr., Eastmont; Conner Turner, sr., West Valley; Kyle Karstetter, sr., Moses Lake; Jose Reyes, jr., Davis; Ethan Copeland, jr., Sunnyside.
Second team: Daniel Singleterry, jr., Sunnyside; Trey Haberlock, sr., Eastmont; Trey Funk, sr., West Valley; Earl Lee III, sr., Davis; Isaac McDonald, jr., Eisenhower.
Local honorable mention: Dhantaye Bennet-Joe, so., Davis; Teddy Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Marcus Cook, sr., Davis; James Dorsett, sr., West Valley; James Matheny, jr., West Valley.
All-defense: Jose Reyes, jr., Davis; Chase Loidhamer, sr., Wenatchee; Logan Kinloch, jr., West Valley; Oscar Calvillo, sr., Eastmont; Jack Van De Brake, sr., West Valley.
Local honorable mention: Isaac McDonald, jr., Eisenhower; Daniel Singleterry, jr., Sunnyside; Ethan Copeland, jr., Sunnyside.
Local all-sportsmanship: Jose Reyes, jr., Davis; Teddy Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Daniel Singleterry, jr., Sunnyside; Trey Funk, sr., West Valley.
---
SCAC WEST BOYS
Players of the year: Caleb Deaton, sr., Naches Valley and Mason Landdeck, jr., Zillah.
Coach of the year: Eric Terrill, Cle Elum.
Sportsmanship: Highland.
First team: Kieran Kershaw, sr., La Salle; Malachy Caffrey, sr., La Salle; Sahil Randhawa, sr., La Salle; Clay Delp, so., Zillah.
Second team: Jake Kelly, jr., Cle Elum; Andre Castro, sr., Granger; Nathan Sedgwick, sr., La Salle; Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson, jr., Naches Valley; Weston Ide, sr., Zillah; Sebastian Godina, sr., Zillah.
Honorable mention: Carson Razee, jr., Cle Elum; Nick Lee, sr., Goldendale; Cas Herrera, sr., Granger; Alan Ponce, so., Highland; Danny O'Connor, sr., La Salle; Lucas Kent, sr., Naches Valley; Luke Navarre, fr., Zillah.
---
CBBN GIRLS
Player of the year: Madisyn Clark, sr., Moses Lake.
Defensive player of the year: Abby Zavala, sr., Sunnyside.
Coach of the year: Matt Strophy, Moses Lake.
First team: Ariel Winslow, sr., West Valley; Kameran Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside; Kiana Yesiki, so., Eisenhower; Gillyan Landis, jr., West Valley; Analyssa Maldonado, so., Sunnyside.
Second team: Anna Olson, jr., Moses Lake; Lochlyn Hoberg, sr., Davis; Jayden Brown, jr., Eastmont; Camille Carpenter, sr., Moses Lake; Emily Redman, sr., Wenatchee.
Local honorable mention: Shannon Curtis, sr., West Valley; Lexi Valentinez, jr., Davis; Paris Wilson, so., Sunnyside; Lexi Tobiness, so., Eisenhower; Jessica Valentinez, sr., Eisenhower.
All-defense: Camille Carpenter, sr., Moses Lake; Shannon Curtis, sr., West Valley; Kiana Yesiki, so., Eisenhower; Anna Olson, jr., Moses Lake; Paris Wilson, so., Sunnyside.
Local honorable mention: Lexi Valentinez, jr., Davis; Gillyan Landis, jr., West Valley; Lochlyn Hoberg, sr., Davis.
Local all-sportsmanship: Kahlani Schloss, sr., Davis; Mia Rodriguez, so., Eisenhower; Olivia Puente, jr., Sunnyside; Lilly Fetzer, sr., West Valley.
---
SCAC WEST GIRLS
Player of the year: Brynn Widner, so., Zillah.
Coach of the year: Alyssa Goins, La Salle.
Sportsmanship: Goldendale.
First team: Grace Terrill, sr., Cle Elum; Trista Hull, jr., La Salle; Natalie Newman, sr., La Salle; Allison Uecker, jr., Naches Valley; Hollie Ziegler, jr., Zillah.
Second team: Cassandra Herrera, so., Granger; Hallee Hink, sr., Cle Elum; Jackie Naranjo, sr., Highland; Leah Ashby, jr., La Salle; Taylor Dunbar, so., Naches Valley; Maddie Wallace, jr., Zillah.
Honorable mention: Ariana Lombardi, so., Cle Elum; Payton Sheridian, so., Goldendale; Bella Payne, sr., Granger; Gwen Rydberg, so., Highland; Hayley Stohr, jr., La Salle; Faith Hahn-Landis, jr., Naches Valley; Kayana Bass, fr., Zillah.