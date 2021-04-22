Bob Stanley's email led with a timely and apt phrase: Putting the band back together.
It will definitely feel that way.
For its final season of the much-modified 2020-2021 year, the CBBN's four southern schools are reuniting with Wenatchee, Eastmont and Moses Lake for the winter campaign that starts next month.
The basketball schedule is mostly done with some adjustments still being made for the season that runs from May 17 through June 19 and efforts are underway for the other winter sports to follow suit.
The first basketball games are slated for May 22, a Saturday, and the first two weeks will be very busy with some teams playing five games in 13 days.
Where scheduling gets challenging is working around graduations, which range from June 4-11 for the seven schools.
Davis and West Valley are looking at five games in the first 11 days and Eisenhower has six in the first 13 before their graduation gaps. There can be some movement with the game dates if mutually agreeable.
The CBBN was forced to split for its modified fall and spring seasons when the state created regions for its COVID-19 recovery plan in early January. Wenatchee, Eastmont and Moses Lake were in the North Central region and build schedules with, among others, Ephrata from the CWAC and Royal and Wahluke from the SCAC.
The state has since switched back to county-by-county assessment and each of the CBBN's counties — Yakima, Chelan, Douglas and Grant — are currently in Phase 3. For the band's sake, keep your fingers crossed.
SPRING INTO WINTER: While the CBBN is still a ways out on its transition into winter sports, the CWAC is right on the doorstep with practices starting Monday.
That's right, Monday.
Unlike the CBBN, the CWAC will stick with the five Yakima County schools for the final season with Ephrata and Othello still competing elsewhere.
The first basketball games will be May 4, a Tuesday, with Selah at Grandview and Prosser at Ellensburg to get started. Looking ahead a bit, Ellensburg plays at East Valley on May 11. The last time those girls teams met it was for fourth and sixth place in the 2A state tournament in the SunDome last year — just before the pandemic shutdown.
Each CWAC team will play 12 league games and the season concludes on June 8. League wrestling matches are scheduled to start on May 6.
The SCAC will begin its winter contests a week later with a blockbuster girls game right out of the gate — Zillah at La Salle on May 11.
BACK ON TRACK: After a skipped year, the Holder Relays return Saturday for their 46th edition at Zaepfel Stadium, where a field of 12 teams will be represented.
It sounds like Selah junior Cooper Quigley, fresh off his stellar 9:08.70 run in the 3,200 on Wednesday, will take a crack at the 800 this weekend. He ran 1:56.45 two weeks ago.
Sunnyside junior Myles Newhouse, who a week ago ran the 400 in 49.89, may run the 400 and/or 200 on Saturday. He was just named offensive MVP for CBBN South football and it amazes me that 15 days after his last game he turns a sub-50 quarter.
"He is a kid that actually loves running the 400," said Sunnyside track coach Dustin Crowe. "Coach (John) Lobbestael does a fantastic job of getting those kids in good condition, so I know if kids have been involved in the football program they're going to start in pretty good condition."
Events start at 11 a.m.
SCAC DISTRICTS: Yes, the SCAC is starting its district week with baseball and softball playing first-round games on Saturday followed by boys soccer on Monday.
Naches Valley has the top seed in softball and No. 3 seed in baseball and will host games on Saturday. NV softball rolled up 201 runs during its 14-0 league run and the Rangers know how to win big and close, having earned one-run wins over College Place (11-10), Connell (13-12) and Zillah (8-7).
Baseball and softball semifinals will be Tuesday with championship games on May 1 — all at higher seeds. Soccer will go Wednesday-Friday for its finales.
The district tennis tournament will be played at Connell next Wednesday and Saturday. Kudos to Wapato senior Bert Hinojosa (No. 1 singles) and the Wolves for going 11-0 in league play.
TRIPLE PLAY: The Lower Valley was well represented in Thursday's WIAA athletes of the week, which included Wapato freshman Betzabeth Zaragosa (1A girls), Mabton junior Malloree Simpson (2B girls) and Sunnyside Christian junior Ella Alseth (1B girls).
Zaragosa won the 1,600 and 3,200 in back-to-back SCAC meets, Simpson threw a no-hitter and struck out 23 over 11 innings in a softball doubleheader, and Alseth collected eight hits with a grand slam and 12 RBI last week.
