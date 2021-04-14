VOLLEYBALL
Player of the year: Kaycee Hazzard, sr., Sunnyside.
Coach of the year: Erin Koerner, Sunnyside.
Sportsmanship: Sunnyside.
FIRST TEAM
MB: Zoey Crimin, jr., West Valley; Alyna Ramirez, jr., Sunnyside. OH: Kaycee Hazzard, sr., Sunnyside; Kennedy Webb, so., West Valley. RS: Ella Pitzer, sr., West Valley. S: Jansyn Carrizales, so., Sunnyside; Eboni Johnson, sr., Eisenhower. DS: Mackenzie Chambers, jr., Sunnyside.
SECOND TEAM
MB: Evelyn Shaprio Tamez, jr., Eisenhower; Tashaila Villa, sr., Davis. OH: Montana Dixon, sr., Eisenhower; Shaela Allen-Greggs, so., Davis. DS: Kyley Cyr, jr., West Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION
OH: Rylee Almberg, sr., WestValley; Lily Kinloch, so., West Valley; Emily Anderson, so., Sunnyside. DS: Guadalupe Flores Miranda, jr., Eisenhower.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Offensive player of the year: Alexia Lee, so., Eisenhower.
Defensive player of the year: Ashlyn Valdovinos, so., West Valley.
Coach of the year: Tepo Terreza, Davis.
FIRST TEAM
GK: Sara Diehm, jr., Eisenhower. DEF: Ashlyn Valdovinos, so., West Valley; Madi Strother, fr., West Valley; Alexa Meza, sr., Davis; Abigail Wammock, sr., Eisenhower. MID: Katrina Kupp, sr., Davis; Makenzie Kitt, jr., West Valley; Gracie Brownell, sr., West Valley; Carly Mattson, jr., Davis. FOR: Jez Lizotte, fr., West Valley; Jordyn Jolley, sr., Davis; Alexia Lee, so., Eisenhower.
SECOND TEAM
GK: Alexis Torres, so., Davis. DEF: Genesis Cortez, jr., Davis; Alyssa Lee, fr., Eisenhower; Alea Rodriguez, jr., Davis; Sophia Martin, sr., West Valley. MID: Marisol Farias, Sunnyside; Nevaeh Lopez, fr., Eisenhower; Sydney Calahan, sr., West Valley; Alexis Olivas, sr., Davis. FOR: Arlene Mendez, so., Davis; Emma Estrada, sr., Eisenhower.
HONORABLE MENTION
Taylor Poor, so., West Valley; Haley Rodriguez, Sunnyside; Estefanie Garcia, Sunnyside; Alexxus Ramos, Sunnyside; Gabby Kurtz, jr., West Valley; Jenessy Mercado, Sunnyside; Kennedy Leach, jr., Eisenhower; Hennessy Rodriguez, Sunnyside; Jessica Marin, Sunnyside; Catherine Melchor, sr., Davis; Kaitlyn Rudick, fr., West Valley.