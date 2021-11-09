VOLLEYBALL
Player of the year: Ashton McMahon, jr., Wenatchee.
Coach of the year: Marni McMahon, Wenatchee.
Assistant coach of the year: Kayla Randles, Wenatchee.
Sportsmanship: Sunnyside.
FIRST TEAM
OH: Kennedy Webb, jr., West Valley; Lily Kinloch, jr., West Valley. MH: Ashlynn Grasseth, sr., Eastmont; Zoey Crimin, sr., West Valley. RS: Addie Schulz, sr., Wenatchee. S: Lexi Barbee, jr., West Valley; Irelyn Branam, sr., Wenatchee. L/DS: Kyley Cyr, sr., West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
OH: Keirra Demirjian, fr., Wenatchee; Emily Anderson, jr., Sunnyside. MH: Alyna Ramirez, sr., Sunnyside; Shaela Allen-Greggs, jr., Davis. RS: Abby Black, sr., Wenatchee. S: Jansyn Carrizales, jr., Sunnyside; Elise Baier, so., Wenatchee. L/DS: Brenda Calvillo, sr., Eastmont; Ava Jo Barry, fr., Wenatchee; Mackenzie Chambers, sr., Sunnyside.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
OH: Alaina Morgan, sr., Sunnyside. MH: Evelyn Shapiro-Tamez, Eisenhower; Kailey Willsey, fr., Davis. RS: Ashley Serna, Eisenhower; Kathleen Velasquez, jr., Davis. S: Evelin Rodriguez, Eisenhower.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
Offensive player of the year: Natalie Bunch, sr., Moses Lake.
Co-Defensive players of the year: Sarah Diehm, sr., Eisenhower and Natalie Boles, so., Wenatchee.
Coach of the year: Noe Gutierrez, Eisenhower.
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Jes Lizotte, so., West Valley; Masyn Heggem, jr., Wenatchee; Natalie Bunch, sr., Moses Lake; Kendall Flanagan, jr., Eastmont. Midfield: Kaitlyn Rudick, so., West Valley; Kendall Moore, jr., West Valley; Halle Stegeman, sr., Wenatchee; Kaydence Martinez, sr., Moses Lake; Kylee Maytrychit, so., Eastmont. Defense: Ashlyn Valdovinos, jr., West Valley; Grace Kuntz, jr., Wenatchee; Natalie Boles, so., Wenatchee; Anna Ribellia, jr., Moses Lake; Annelise Bauman, sr., Eastmont. GK: Anastasia Jarecki, sr., Wenatchee.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Paige Fischer, so., Eastmont; Esperanza Haro, so., Eisenhower; Marisol Farias, sr., Sunnyside. Midfield: Carly Mattson, sr., Davis; Liliana Johnson, so., Eastmont; Shaylee Miacolo, sr., Moses Lake; Piper Davidson, so., Wenatchee; Mackenzie Kitt, sr., West Valley. Defense: Jenessis Cortes, sr., Davis; Alyssa Lee, so., Eisenhower; Kylie Roozen, sr., Eastmont; Emily Eckert, sr., Wenatchee; Bella Rotondo, fr., West Valley. GK: Sarah Diehm, sr., Eisenhower.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
Midfield: Cindy Ruiz, sr., Davis; Gabby Kurtz, sr., West Valley; Bailey Steiner, so., West Valley. Defense: Sierra Downes, so., Eisenhower; Jessica Marin, jr., Sunnyside; Alexus Ramos, jr., Sunnyside. GK: Alexis Torres, jr., Davis; Angela Zamora, sr., Sunnyside.
---
SLOWPITCH
Offensive player of the year: Anika Garcia, sr., West Valley.
Defensive player of the year: Ali Stanley, jr., Moses Lake.
Coach of the year: Brad Cramer, West Valley.
FIRST TEAM
Katie Arnold, sr., West Valley; Haley Betterton, jr., West Valley; Linnea Butler, jr., West Valley; Kenidee Holden, jr., West Valley; Mya Martinez, sr., Sunnyside; Danielle Niblett, so., Eisenhower; Talia Omta, sr., Davis; Olivia Rankin, jr., Eisenhower; Kendall Reffett, so., Moses Lake; Paige Richardson, fr., Moses Lake; Rylee Sanchez, sr., Moses Lake; Mikayla Schwartz, so., Moses Lake; Rebekah Spry, sr., Davis; Allie Worford, sr., Davis.
