Hazzard — To Beau-Gerald and Sara Hazzard of Ellensburg, a daughter, Georgia Kaye Hazzard, 6 pounds and 12 ounces at 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Wayne Galloway and Verlene Groves of Prosser, Jerry Hazzard and Lynne Estes of Prosser.
Salcedo — To Francisco Salcedo Jr. and Cassandra Jolliff of Yakima, a son, Leon Tre Jolliff Salcedo, 8 pounds and 13.7 ounces at 10:28 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2021.
Baez — To Rafael Jr. Baez and Kaylee Muir of Yakima, a son, Anakin Gin Baez, 8 pound and 1.9 ounces at 12:51 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021.
Cerda — Daniel Martinez Cerda Jr. and Brittany Rae Azure of Yakima, a daughter, Alyssa Mae Cerda, 5 pounds and 10 ounces at 7:29 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2021. Grandparents are Varinia Hunt and Raymond Azure of White Swan, and Daniel Martinez Cerda Sr. and Julissa Cerda of Yakima.
Valdovinos Osequera — To Jordi Valdovinos-Lopez and Sierra Osequera of Moxee, a daughter, Emery Rose Valdovinos Osequera, 6 pound and 0.4 ounces at 12:04 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Sara George and the late Rafael Osequera of Toppenish, and Rosa Lopez and Juvenal Valdovinos of Moxee.
Prado — To Ricardo and Lucy Prado of Yakima, a daughter, Lucy Adilene Prado, 7 pounds and 4 ounces at 6:54 on Aug. 21, 2021.
Wallbaum — To Nathan and Sara Wallbaum of Selah, a son, Camden Miles Wallbaum, 7 pounds and 6 ounces at 5:39 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021.
Trejo Duran — To Camilo Trejo Mendoza and Isidro Duran Robles of Yakima, a daughter, Stephanie Trejo Duran, 6 pounds and 13 ounces at 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021.
Herrera — To Jose Herrera and Kandess Sargent of Yakima, a daughter, Peyton Ellen Herrera, 7 pounds and 13 ounces at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2021.
Nissen — To Eric and Jacquelyn Nissen of Yakima, a son, Rowan Theodore Nissen, 3 pounds and 11 ounces at 6:53 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Jennifer Radford and Corey Thom and Rebecca and Peter Nissen.
Gonzalez — David Gonzalez and Kiabeth Ornelas of Yakima, a son, Ezekiel Gonzalez, 7 pounds and 14 ounces at 3:56 on Aug. 23, 2021.